Catherine Prossen named Bentley VP of business development

Los Angeles—Bentley Mills has appointed Catherine Prossen as vice president of business development. Prossen, a seasoned industry professional with nearly 20 years of experience in architecture and design, will focus on strengthening customer relationships and sales success while helping to drive the company’s growth across vertical markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Catherine back to Bentley in the business development role,” said Jay Brown, Bentley president and chief operating officer. “Our top priority as a company is to deliver exceptional client service, meeting and exceeding their standards every day. Her deep knowledge of and connections with the A&D community, combined with her expertise in sales strategy, make Catherine a key player in our continued growth and ability to deliver the quality product and service the industry has come to expect from Bentley.”

With two decades of experience in sales, Prossen’s career is marked by innovation, strategic impact and a dedication to advancing both brand and market. She has worked in the commercial carpet industry for more than two decades, including nearly six years as an account executive with Bentley from 2008-2014. Most recently, she served as the Midwest regional sales director for Interface, following several successful years focused on the education segment with nora rubber flooring.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin Bentley and am excited for the opportunity to support our talented sales team in building relationships and solving key problems for our customers,” said Prossen, who will remain based in Milwaukee. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned the importance of collaborating with customers and understanding their strengths and challenges in order to drive success for them. I look forward to keeping Bentley ahead of market trends and finding new ways to partner with our clients and address their needs.”