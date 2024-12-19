Jim Olson presented with NTCA Ring of Honor

By FCNews Staff
Olson NTCABoston—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has awarded Jim Olson, NTCA assistant executive director, the NTCA Ring of Honor. This prestigious award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to both the tile industry and the NTCA.

The NTCA Ring of Honor is reserved for those who have devoted their careers to the advancement and success of the tile industry. Jim Olson’s journey began in 1983 at Tile Factory Outlet in sales and branch management. His passion and dedication led him to roles at Rubble Tile, Ceramic Tile International, Tile Shop, MN Tile and Cole Wholesale Flooring—where he helped establish and manage a tile division.

“Through his work, Olson has met and influenced hundreds of friends, colleagues, and industry leaders, always bringing a personal touch to his professional endeavors,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “The NTCA Ring of Honor is a fitting tribute to Jim Olson’s career-long dedication to the tile industry and we are proud to celebrate his many contributions.”

A pivotal moment in Olson’s career came when he worked with NTCA executive director Bart Bettiga at MN Tile. This professional partnership ultimately led to Olson joining the NTCA in 2008 as assistant executive director. Moving from Minnesota to Mississippi was a significant decision for Jim and his wife, Mary, but one that opened doors to countless opportunities and adventures.

Since joining the NTCA, Olson has accomplished lots of executive tasks, including leading membership initiatives, overseeing the technical committee, spearheading the training department and contributing to nearly every aspect of NTCA’s operations. The association says his tireless work over the last 16 years has helped shape and expand its influence.

Jim was presented the award at Total Solutions Plus here on Monday, October 28, at the Awards Luncheon.

