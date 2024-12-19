Watch: Palziv innovates with HQ Living carpet cushion

With 50 years of experience in North America, Palziv offers its HQ Living carpet cushion, billed as a revolution in flooring technology. The a polyethylene foam cushion features single-piece construction and touts 100% waterproofing and an IIC rating of 93. Engineered with precision, the cushion is antimicrobial, free of harmful chemicals and hypoallergenic. It was also designed with the professional in mind, making it light weight and easy to cut.