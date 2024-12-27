Retailers React: What areas outperformed expectations in 2024?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your plans for 2025?
Here are their responses:
“Carpet was the surprise genre for us is 2024. A few new patterns just checked all the boxes. Their color palettes, design and fiber performance appealed to a lot of customers.”
—Reagan Echols, IQ Floors, Colorado Springs, Colo.
“Prefinished hardwood floors. This category of flooring was up the most for us in 2024. We are strictly residential replacement, and our client base is older and more affluent. The care hardwood needs tends to not be as big a concern with an older homeowner. I think they also appreciate ‘the real thing.’”
—Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.
“We are planning to offer a shop-at-home service with a mobile showroom with our best-selling products from which customers can make selections. The commercial aspect of our business has really grown over the last few years due to the unexpected and unfortunate hurricanes we have experienced. We have many different venues—from restaurants to community colleges to hospitals—where we have expanded.”
—Missy Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus Colortile, Venice, Fla.
“We took this year as an opportunity to work away from SPC and toward thicker WPC and water-resistant laminate. We projected decent-sized growth in both categories for 2024. However, we have seen even larger growth than anticipated. It has been a great move for us, and we project an even bigger 2025.”
—Lupe Brookhart, Sterling Flooring, Anaheim, Calif.
“Our bread-and-butter products—carpet and LVP—saw an increase in average sales price per unit. We are selling more higher-quality, higher-priced material. People with money are still spending it on better products.”
—Bob Gaither, Quality Carpet & Flooring, Akron, Ohio