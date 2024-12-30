Innovation Awards 2024: Carpet

By Ken Ryan
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. The carpet winners below were chosen among several nominees.

CARPET

DuraSilkSD polyester
DH Floors 

When The Dixie Group re-entered the solution-dyed polyester market in 2021 with its renamed DH Floors (formerly Dixie Home) brand, it did so with a purpose in mind—to find success. It came up roses with the DuraSilkSD portfolio.

DuraSilkSD carpets set themselves apart through color movement, textural effects and unique patterns. The color and style of these products are achieved through special yarn processes that deliver striations and visual interest.

Considering solution dye’s success with pet-oriented products, DH Floors developed DuraSilkSD Pet Solution polyester carpets featuring advanced solution dyeing technology that ensures lasting durability. From the resilient fibers that resist stains and odors to the sturdy construction, these carpets provide a comfortable and safe environment for pets and their owners.

carpetPETPremier
Mohawk 

In 2024, Mohawk unleashed an innovation in soft, solution-dyed PET carpet with overwhelming success. 

PETPremier, the company’s newest launch in soft polyester, is performing well in the market because of its on-trend colorations, All Pet Warranty and the fact that it is produced out of recycled bottles, making it the most sustainable solution-dyed polyester in Mohawk’s portfolio.

Mohawk engineered PETPremier to perform at a higher level than other PETs. With fine denier softness, vibrant fade-resistant colors and a pristine finish, PETPremier offers comfort without compromising style. 

PETPremier is made in the U.S. with post-consumer recycled bottles using an efficient water and energy manufacturing process.

PureColor Hi-Def yarn
Engineered Floors 

Depth. Dimension. Durability. Design. Engineered Floors’ PureColor High-Def yarn checks all the boxes for a truly innovative carpet.

Depth: PureColor High-Def (PCHD) incorporates up to 24 colors in every carpet, adding layers of complexity for a more vibrant visual and natural feel.

Dimension: The high-resolution finish allows end-users to see and feel every strand of fiber for extreme color clarity in soft surface.

Durability: The tailored fabrication of PCHD combined with its proprietary yarn process enhances the durability metrics.

Design: The multicolor makeup allows for every carpet to blend perfectly with surrounding surfaces and colors. It’s why flooring retailers and their customers are drawn to the depth of color and textures in PureColor High-Def yarn.

carpetNo Pattern Match Required
Shaw Floors 

Shaw Floors introduced a No Pattern Match Required innovation for certain carpet styles in the Anso Colorwall, Simply the Best Values and Pet Perfect+ collections. No Pattern Match Required provides the sophistication and visual intrigue of patterned carpet without the hassle of seam matching and sales estimations.

This innovation can help save money and reduce waste because it requires less material.

With patterns that stretch over 100 feet without repeating, each No Pattern Match style can be fully custom sized to a customer’s space and personal style.

Top-selling Shaw Floors products like Sincere Focus (pictured) incorporate the No Pattern Match Required innovation. 

To see the full list of winners, visit the Dec. 23 issue of FCNews.

