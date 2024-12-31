FCNnovation Awards 2024: Resilient

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. The resilient winners below were chosen among several nominees.

RESILIENT

Ingenious Plank

AHF

Billed as the next-generation of hybrid resilient flooring, Ingenious Plank is a 100% PVC-free rigid core flooring, devoid of ortho-phthalates, halogens, plasticizers, chlorine and heavy metals. Instead, its core is composed of natural wood fibers encapsulated within a high-performance resin, incorporating renewable raw materials. It is also 40% lighter than traditional rigid core products for easy handling and installation.

The floors are available in 23 wood visuals in a palette of warm neutral tones. It features an attached pad, which offers enhanced acoustical benefits and adds comfort underfoot. The beautifully designed floor withstands the demands of family life as well as the wear and tear of light commercial applications. What’s more, the product is designed to be dent-proof, scratch-resistant and exceptionally durable, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Tumbled Edge Technology

Mannington

Tile looks in resilient constructions are nothing new but the visuals that Mannington has achieved with its Tumbled Edge Technology bring the design to a whole new level. The next step in Mannington’s bevel evolution, TumbledEdge, gives the look of grouted tile. Combined with its NatureForm Glaze surface technology, which gives the product the feel of tile, and you have an unprecedented achievement in the category.

SolidTech R

Mohawk

SolidTech R features a stone recycled core, utilizing 100% recycled single-use plastic. In collaboration with Plastic Bank, SolidTech R helps stop ocean plastic. In fact, each square foot of the product contains up to the equivalent of 20 reclaimed bottles.

When it comes to performance, SolidTech R is rocking several new innovations. Two of which include All Pet Gold, an enhanced stain and scratch protection, and WetProtect Gold, which features a waterproofing so advanced Mohawk is backing it with a flood-proof warranty.

EcoDense

US Mills

EcoDense is a carbon-negative flooring made from 90% renewable content designed to balance strength and flexibility. The product scores high marks in the performance department, boasting a waterproof, PVC-free and high-density core that delivers optimal strength and flexibility. With ultra-low gloss, stylish designs and exceptional resilience, it stands as an ideal sustainable choice.

COREtec Tile

COREtec

The COREtec Tile collection is designed to address market pain points with a consumer-first mindset and innovative solution to traditional tile. COREtec Tile is a grout-free, ceramic-look resilient product that touts ease of installation, maintenance and superior performance. The product is waterproof, petproof and kidproof.

What’s more, COREtec Tile’s versatility sets it apart. The line is available in three different core possibilities: a thick WPC, a dent-resistant SPC and a PVC-free mineral core that features ultra-realistic designs. Styles are organized in a good/better/best collection with simplified pricing and a one-stop merchandising experience.

Ceramin Flooring

Inhaus

Ceramic Flooring uses Inhaus’ patented non-PVC-based materials. Ceramin technology has been specifically developed to create high-performance floors that are good for the user and planet. The waterproof floors can be used in a variety of spaces, including as shower paneling on bathroom walls.

As a floor, Ceramin offers the ultimate in stability even in extremely moist or high-temperature conditions. The product is finished with a digital print wear layer and a low-gloss lacquer surface. The combination offers ultra-realism.

PureGrain High-Def DLVT

Engineered Floors

PureGrain Digital Print LVT (DLVT) creates high-resolution design that are printed directly on a high-density SPC core. While traditional LVT uses a film layer for its plank designs, the PureGrain manufacturing process builds layers onto the structure. So while traditional LVT manufacturing is comparable to making a copy on a copier, PureGrain can be thought of as creating a product on a 3D printer. PureGrain features 35 unique plank designs, which is up to 5x more variety than what traditional LVT offers.

Eco-Composite Flooring

Tenacity – CFL

Eco-Composite Flooring is composed of up to 80% organic materials, with half being recycled material, significantly reducing its environmental impact. Beyond its green credentials, Tenacity excels in durability, boasting up to 10x the micro-scratch resistance compared to conventional PVC-based waterproof floors. Tenacity allows for expansive installations without transition moldings, even in doorways. Meeting rigorous safety and environmental standards, this flooring solution offers enhanced performance while maintaining a commitment to sustainability, ideal even for commercial use.

To see the full list of winners, see the Dec. 23 issue of FCNews.