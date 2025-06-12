CFI’s Ralph Falavinha steps down

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCFI's Ralph Falavinha steps down

Ralph FalavinhaDalton—The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced that executive vice president Ralph Falavinha is stepping down from his position to focus on the growing demands of his family’s business.

“Following the retirement of WFCA’s COO Steve Abernathy, Falavinha provided transitional leadership to CFI at a crucial time, providing the stability and direction that were essential for our organization,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA). “His commitment and vision helped guide CFI forward and laid a solid foundation for the future. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him continued success as he returns to his family’s expanding business.”

While at CFI, Ralph Falavinha is said to have played a key role in advancing strategic initiatives and strengthening industry relationships. As the organization builds on that foundation, CFI said it remains committed to serving the installer community through its nationally recognized training, certification and workforce development programs.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated and inspiring individuals,” Falavinha said. “I remain passionate about the missions of both CFI and WFCA and will continue to support their efforts to make a meaningful impact on the flooring industry.”

