Bulletproof your business with robust systems

(part 4) I’ve spent the last three columns talking about outward-facing strategies: staying visible, building authority and creating a steady stream of referrals. But if you want long-term success—especially when the market’s shaky—you also need to bulletproof your business by strengthening the inside of your operations.



In uncertain times, dealers with solid systems weather the storm better. Here’s where to focus to bulletproof your business:

Lead follow up. Don’t let good leads slip away. When things tighten up, every single lead counts. Yet I regularly see dealers spending thousands to generate leads—only to let them fall through the cracks. A simple fix: Install a follow-up system that makes sure every prospect is contacted quickly and consistently. My recommendation: • Set up a five to seven touchpoint sequence (calls, texts, emails) over seven to 10 days. This can be automated using CRM systems. • Use the CRM to track every lead and set reminders for follow-up. Upselling and cross selling. Grow the sale (without being pushy). It’s 5x easier to sell to an existing customer than to land a new one. So don’t leave money on the table. Train your sales team to naturally introduce complimentary add-ons during the sales process: upgraded underlayment, matching stair treads, area rugs, maintenance packages and window treatments. Also, train your sales team to ask if the flooring project is part of a larger remodel. If it is, they can: 1) Refer the customer to trusted home pros (painters, cabinet installers, etc.); and 2) Offer upsells on products and services you provide, like window coverings or custom trims. Done right, this adds value for your customers and your referral partners and can increase your average ticket by 10%-20% or more with zero extra cost. Build a review system. Set up a system to request reviews after every completed project. Use a simple script like: “We’re thrilled you love your new floors! Would you mind sharing your experience in a quick Google review? It really helps other homeowners find us.” Keep your database clean and active. Your list of past customers and prospects is your most valuable asset—but only if it’s updated. Audit your database every six months by removing dead leads and duplicates Tag customers by project type, last contact date and next follow-up. Keep your newsletter going out consistently (print and email). Team training. Your people are your brand. In uncertain times, confidence sells. Make sure your team is trained—not just on product knowledge, but on communication, handling objections and delivering a 5-star experience. Marketing gets customers in the door—but it’s your systems that determine whether you keep them, grow them and stay profitable through thick and thin.

