Seven steps to empower your team for success

Empowering your team can lead to significant improvements across your business. Every employee plays a crucial role in your success. Here’s a seven-step process to empower your team to achieve more and reach their full potential.

Step 1: Provide the tools

It’s not enough to simply tell your employees to do better—you need to give them the tools to make that improvement possible. This means developing clear, written procedures for every aspect of their job. These systems should be straightforward, teachable and designed to be easily followed.

Step 2: Train them on the tools

Providing tools is just the first step. To maximize results, you must offer thorough training on how to use these tools effectively. The true value of a well-crafted process isn’t in the document itself. The magic happens when the tools are applied skillfully, and that requires comprehensive training across all roles.

Step 3: Celebrate your successes

Celebrate small victories, no matter the role. Recognize employees when they successfully use the system, whether it’s a salesperson closing a deal, a customer service rep resolving an issue or an installer completing a job flawlessly. Acknowledge those responsible when a challenge is overcome and discuss the strategies that led to success.

Step 4: Reward performance

While your sales team might be rewarded with commissions, other employees also need to see the tangible benefits of their hard work. Consider implementing a reward system that acknowledges outstanding performance across all roles. Reward achievements like improved efficiency, successful project completion and exceptional customer service.

Step 5: Empower leaders

Micromanaging your team can stifle creativity and growth. Instead, empower your employees to take ownership of their roles. Give them the freedom to make decisions and innovate within the framework of your systems. This autonomy not only boosts morale but also fosters a sense of pride and ownership that drives higher performance.

Step 6: Develop leadership

Leadership shouldn’t be limited to those with management titles. Encourage every employee to be a leader within their role. This means fostering an environment where taking initiative, solving problems and helping others succeed are valued and rewarded. When everyone sees themselves as a leader, your business will benefit from a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Step 7: Hold leaders accountable

Empowerment and leadership require accountability. It’s crucial that everyone on your team knows what’s expected of them, and that you—or their manager—regularly check in on their progress. Are team members taking initiative? Are they leading within their roles as outlined in your systems? Regular accountability ensures that the tools, training and autonomy provided are being used effectively to drive results.

Jim Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides flooring dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.