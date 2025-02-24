FCEF extends program to military personnel

By FCNews Columnist
FCEFFCEF is proud to announce that it is now an approved SkillBridge Training Provider, opening a transformative opportunity for active military personnel, veterans and military dependents. This milestone comes as part of our commitment to recruit and empower highly skilled individuals through the Basic Floor Covering Installation program offered in partnership with approved college programs nationwide.

The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program allows eligible active-duty service members to participate in civilian job training during their final months of service—all while continuing to receive their full military salary. This innovative initiative bridges the gap between military service and civilian careers, ensuring that our nation’s finest are well-equipped to transition seamlessly into industries that value their discipline, leadership and technical prowess.

At FCEF, our Basic Floor Covering Installation program is tailored to deliver hands-on, industry-specific training through the public college system. Participants will learn cutting-edge techniques and acquire the practical skills needed to excel in the flooring industry. Through our network of partnering college programs, we are building a robust training pipeline that not only meets the current demands of the industry but also lays the foundation for future innovation and growth.

Our approach is twofold. First, by recruiting active service members before they leave the military, we are tapping into a pool of dedicated, high-caliber talent. Second, by welcoming veterans and military dependents into our training programs, we are expanding opportunities and enriching our workforce with diverse experiences and perspectives. This strategy is designed to create a win-win scenario for all involved.

FCEF is actively forging partnerships with college programs across the nation. Several alliances are already being secured, with additional college programs expected to be announced in the coming months. These collaborations are key to ensuring that our training remains state-of-the-art and fully aligned with industry needs. In addition to comprehensive training, FCEF will continue to offer scholarships that cover tuition costs, removing financial barriers and enabling more service members to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Disclosure: My daughter is an Air Force captain, my two sons-in-law serve in the Army, my nephew is a retired Marine. We know the level of training required to be in the military. Other trades are already benefiting from this program and now the flooring industry will as well.

However, for FCEF to continue expanding and developing these essential programs, our industry must step up to support our efforts. Join us today—whether through a recurring monthly donation of $100 or an annual one-time contribution—and be a part of a community of industry companies dedicated to building a stronger, brighter future for our industry. Donate today at fcef.org.

For additional details about our SkillBridge training programs or upcoming college partnerships, visit flooryourfuture.com, fcef.org.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

