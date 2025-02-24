Changing of the guard at AHF Products

In a move that most industry observers didn’t see coming, Brian Carson resigned from his post as president and CEO of AHF Products following a successful six-year tenure at the company. FCNews has learned Carson has taken on a leadership role at Pittsburgh Paints, which is owned by American Industrial Partners (AIP)—the company that sold AHF to Paceline Equity Partners in 2021.

“After more than 35 years in the flooring industry, I am eager to begin a new chapter and take on the new challenge,” Carson stated in a release. “Leading AHF and building it into a premier flooring company over the past six years is one of my greatest achievements in a career that spans more than three decades. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and I’m excited about the company’s future. AHF is in great hands with a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to watching the company continue to thrive in 2025 and beyond.”

Brent Emore, AHF Products’ chief financial officer, assumes the role of interim CEO until a permanent successor is named. A seasoned executive in his own right with 20-plus years of experience in the flooring industry, Emore brings a strong track record of operational excellence and transforming businesses. He joined AHF in 2024 from Mohawk Industries, where he held various senior leadership roles, including CFO of Flooring North America and vice president of corporate finance and global finance transformation.

“Having been privileged enough to know and work with Brian for 16 years, I look forward to a seamless and steady transition for employees and customers,” Emore stated.

Jennifer Zimmerman, AHF’s chief commercial officer, expressed a vote of confidence in Emore. “We are fortunate to have an executive of Brent’s caliber on our leadership team who can easily step in and provide stability and continuity during this transition. His expertise, along with the support of our senior management team, will ensure AHF Products continues to build on its momentum.”

Just getting started

During a sit-down with FCNews at Surfaces prior to the resignation announcement, Carson looked back fondly on the accomplishments the company achieved since it was created following the spinoff from Armstrong. He cited the multimillion-dollar capital investments the company has made in recent years on its way to become a powerhouse spanning more than 14 brands. Some of those brands, including Armstrong and Bruce, have origins dating back 140 years.

Despite the rich legacy, Carson said he really sees AHF as a budding company. “When you look back six years ago when we started, we had a few display towers in a suite in the basement at Surfaces. At the time we were a wood-only company; six years later we are a hard surface powerhouse with wood, porcelain, vinyl, LVT, laminate. We’ve got it all now.”

Zimmerman said she is confident that AHF’s proven growth strategy will continue to propel the company forward. “With our strong portfolio of trusted brands and commitment to exceptional customer service, we are very optimistic about the future,” she said.