Milliken appoints Christi Hitch vice president for American region

Spartanburg, S.C.—Milliken & Company has appointed Christi Hitch as vice president – Americas, for its floor covering business. In this role, Hitch is set to spearhead the growth of the company’s market presence across the region with the intent to strengthen customer relationships and drive innovative strategies that shape the future of the built environment. Under her leadership, the Americas commercial team are to work closely with industry leaders to deliver innovative and customer-focused solutions, meant to further expand Milliken’s footprint in the market.

“The visionary thinking and phenomenal track record of Christi Hitch as an industry leader and innovator in design makes her a valuable addition to our team,” said Patrick Keese, EVP and president of Milliken’s flooring covering business. “I am confident that her expertise and visionary approach will drive our business to new heights, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our customers.”

With more than 20 years of extensive experience and industry insight, Hitch is said to bring a wealth of knowledge and a robust background in driving innovative solutions to customer needs. According to the industry, her deep relationships within the industry and keen understanding of end markets will be instrumental in serving Milliken customers’ needs for cutting-edge flooring solutions.

“I am thrilled to join the phenomenal Milliken team, a company with more than 160 years of rich heritage—and excited to advance our industry-leading approach to creating innovative and sustainable flooring solutions,” Hitch said. “I am eager to leverage my experience and passion to further bolster Milliken’s commitment to customer collaboration, product innovation and sustainability.”