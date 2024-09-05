Milliken appoints Christi Hitch vice president for American region

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMilliken appoints Christi Hitch vice president for American region

Christi HitchSpartanburg, S.C.—Milliken & Company has appointed Christi Hitch as vice president – Americas, for its floor covering business. In this role, Hitch is set to spearhead the growth of the company’s market presence across the region with the intent to strengthen customer relationships and drive innovative strategies that shape the future of the built environment. Under her leadership, the Americas commercial team are to work closely with industry leaders to deliver innovative and customer-focused solutions, meant to further expand Milliken’s footprint in the market.

“The visionary thinking and phenomenal track record of Christi Hitch as an industry leader and innovator in design makes her a valuable addition to our team,” said Patrick Keese, EVP and president of Milliken’s flooring covering business. “I am confident that her expertise and visionary approach will drive our business to new heights, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our customers.”

With more than 20 years of extensive experience and industry insight, Hitch is said to bring a wealth of knowledge and a robust background in driving innovative solutions to customer needs. According to the industry, her deep relationships within the industry and keen understanding of end markets will be instrumental in serving Milliken customers’ needs for cutting-edge flooring solutions.

“I am thrilled to join the phenomenal Milliken team, a company with more than 160 years of rich heritage—and excited to advance our industry-leading approach to creating innovative and sustainable flooring solutions,” Hitch said. “I am eager to leverage my experience and passion to further bolster Milliken’s commitment to customer collaboration, product innovation and sustainability.”

Previous article
Seven steps to empower your team for success
Next article
Interface expands recycling capabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mohawk named 2024 Eco-Leader  

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently named a 2024 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media, the highest honor awarded by the media group, which is focused on...
Read more
Installation

Versatrim introduces new shipping guarantee

FCNews Staff - 0
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, announced a new guarantee that is meant to ensure...
Read more
Commercial

Interface expands recycling capabilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Scherpenzeel, Netherlands—Interface Inc., a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, announced its continued efforts to develop a circular economy with expanded capabilities...
Read more
Column

Seven steps to empower your team for success

FCNews Columnist - 0
Empowering your team can lead to significant improvements across your business. Every employee plays a crucial role in your success. Here’s a seven-step process...
Read more
Commercial

Main Street: State of the industry 2024

KJ Quinn - 0
There’s no denying the headwinds facing the industry today, and the bellwether Main Street commercial market is no exception. As we approach the final...
Read more
News

Surprise lift for new home sales in July

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Sales of new homes rose unexpectedly in July, following significant revisions in the previous months’ data, according to the National Association of Home...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X