Resilient styling, technology capture attention

By Megan Salzano-Birch
Resilient flooring continues to capture attention in the industry, offering retailers and consumers alike a category defined by versatility, durability and innovation. From sheet vinyl to rigid core to traditional LVT, resilient products have carved out a dominant role in the marketplace by combining style and performance at a range of price points. In 2025, there are several trends making themselves known within the category, all shaped by the evolving needs of the American consumer.

Large format sizes

Take XL sizes, for example. Once a lone staple in the tile category has now emerged as a style preference for consumers across the country within flooring categories like resilient. Suppliers have embraced the trend and offered up their best large-format looks. Take MSI, for example. The Everlife Studio Collection features extra-wide 9 x 48 planks and a premium 9mm construction. Studio also offers superior durability with an impressive 30-mil CrystaLux Ultra layer. The domestically sourced luxury vinyl collection is waterproof, stain resistant and pet friendly.

Southwind’s Summit

LX Hausys America has also touted its prowess in XL sizes with its PRESTG XL Collection by HFLOR. The PRESTG XL Collection features extra-large planks measure 9 x 60, offering spacious, relaxed visuals while showcasing refined wood patterns. The line also features six new, on-trend colors, enhanced with TrueMatte and TrueQuiet technologies.

Southwind’s Summit is a 19mm-thick plank that measures 5 x 60. This has significant installation advantages in time and money savings by avoiding the reinstallation of subfloor material in a typical floor replacement project. In addition to a thicker/longer plank, Summit is also equipped with 30-mil wear layer, 3mm IXPE attached pad, painted bevel, embossed-in-register and Uniclic locking system, which makes it easy to install in tight spaces and under door jambs.

Style forward

Today’s luxury vinyl flooring combines realistic visuals with bold patterns, creative textures and fashion-driven palettes. By marrying durability with cutting-edge design, luxury vinyl is no longer just about performance—it’s about making a statement.

Tarkett Home’s First Class

Take Shaw’s Dockside, for example. Made in the USA, Dockside showcases the charm of old-world wood visuals in modern pine and elm, offered in seven on-trend colors. Designed for homeowners who celebrate the beauty of nature in their style, blends rustic elegance with new-world color palettes—delivering waterproof, ultra-durable performance with style.

However, it’s not just LVT or rigid core making the style statement. Sheet, believe it or not, has come a long way thanks to the efforts of today’s manufacturing class. Tarkett Home’s First Class, for example, is a clear demonstration that sheet vinyl doesn’t have to be boring. With a design-first approach to the collection, each visual shows that sheet vinyl can be a stylish, on-trend solution and can add depth and dimension to any space. The result is a floor that emphasizes a curated mix of old and new with warm lived-in looks. First Class really captures the essence of the maximalism trend and allows homeowners to make the floor the star of the room.

Premium technology

Beyond what consumers see above the surface, there is a lot happening below it, too—especially when it comes to resilient flooring. From HD realism to waterproofing, EIR texture and everything in between, today’s resilient flooring is chock full of next-gen tech.

Mannington’s Basilica

For example, few companies have leveraged the benefits of digital printing like Engineered Floors has with its PureGrain High-Def. The digital printing technology used in PureGrain starts at the design process. Rather than selecting six or 12 different planks, it chooses 35 unique planks. Even in an average-sized room, an expert wouldn’t be able to identify a repeat.

Then there’s Mohawk’s SolidTech R. The high-performance flooring line features RealPlank technology to minimize pattern repeats and HDX color clarity for a truly natural finish. What’s more, that technology is guaranteed, with a WetProtect Gold lifetime floodproof protection and All Pet Stain & Scratch Warranty covering all pets, all accidents, all the time.

Mannington’s newest pattern, Basilica, combines Mannington’s TumbledEdge bevel technology with its exclusive NatureForm Glaze finish for an authentic look. For added realism, Basilica showcases a painted bevel that simulates the look of grout. It’s offered in a 12 x 24 tile format and features dynamic variation, natural imperfections and subtle color shifts for a realistic visual.

AHF’s American Personality Pro

AHF’s Armstrong Flooring is another supplier brand tapping into tech. American Personality Pro, for example, features advanced Diamond 10 Technology, which delivers exceptional resistance to stains—including tough substances like driveway sealer—and helps maintain a like-new appearance over time. The proprietary Bounce Back Core enhances durability with superior resistance to indents, ensuring the flooring stands up to daily wear and tear. Plus, with 100% waterproof planks, it’s suited for moisture-prone areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

