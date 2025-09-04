Tile of Spain reveals jury overseeing annual tile of spain awards

Castellón, Spain—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) has announced the jury for the 24th annual Tile of Spain Awards, featuring a prestigious group of architects, designers and editors.

The jury will be chaired by Julio Touza Rodríguez, founder of Touza Arquitectos. Joining him is Martín Lejárraga, director of Martín Lejárraga Oficina de Arquitectura; Carmen Baselga, creative director of Carmen Baselga Studio; Antonio Jesús Luna, editor and co-founder of ROOM Diseño Magazine; and Susana Babiloni, president of the Castellón Architects’ Association.

About the jury

Julio Touza Rodríguez

With more than five decades of experience in architecture and urban planning, Touza founded Touza Arquitectos in 1974. He has since led more than 2,700 projects across Spain and internationally, including work in Morocco, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Abu Dhabi. His portfolio spans residential buildings, office complexes, corporate headquarters, commercial spaces, sports facilities and hotels. Touza holds a Ph.D. in architecture and a master’s in urban planning. He also teaches design, construction and industrialization and is a frequent speaker at international conferences.

Martín Lejárraga

Lejárraga is the architect and director of his studio in Cartagena, where he develops projects of varying scale and function for both public and private clients. His work often incorporates ceramics for its cultural, expressive and sensory qualities. Projects such as Casa C in La Manga and Edificio Tívoli in Cartagena have been recognized for their innovative use of ceramics in contemporary architecture. These works explore the material’s role in connecting environment, light and Mediterranean traditions.

Carmen Baselga

Baselga leads Carmen Baselga Studio, where she works in interior architecture and design. Her projects range from exhibitions, trade show stands and stage design to residential, office, retail, hospitality and outdoor urban environments. She has completed projects in Spain and abroad, blending creativity with cultural and social sensitivity. Baselga curates events and seminars focused on architecture, design and gastronomy. She also teaches in the master’s program at CEU Cardenal Herrera University in Valencia.

Antonio Jesús Luna

Born in Córdoba and trained as a philologist, Luna began his career in publishing before moving into design. He served as editor-in-chief of REM Magazine in 2003. He later co-founded ROOM Diseño, a publication dedicated to architecture, design and contemporary creation. Today, he continues as co-editor of ROOM Diseño and is known for championing unconventional and unorthodox approaches to design.

Susana Babiloni

Babiloni is president of the Castellón Architects’ Association. She studied architecture at the Universitat Politècnica de València and earned a master’s in marketing and market research from Universitat Jaume I. Babiloni also holds a diploma in graphic design from Escola d’Art i Superior de Disseny de Castelló. Since 2012, she has led her own studio specializing in building design and property valuation. She has contributed to Castellón’s new General Urban Plan and advises municipalities on urban planning and real estate assessment. Babiloni also teaches technical training at universities and professional institutions, focusing on real estate valuation and georeferencing.