Argenta launches Eterna marble-inspired ceramic collection

By FCNews Staff
Castellon, Spain—Argenta continues to expand its portfolio with the introduced Eterna, a new ceramic collection that highlights the company’s technical precision and material expertise. Visually, Eterna aims to offer a serene and restrained interpretation of marble: refined, balanced and timeless surfaces that naturally complement architecture.

Eterna brings together marbles from around the world and reinterprets them through contemporary ceramics, each crafted to reproduce the essence of the natural material and adapt to various finishes—polished, matte, honed or bush-hammered.

Detail defines the series. Aligned veins, continuous patterns and controlled reflections create balanced surfaces that support modern architecture.

Flavia: Sequence and coherence

Flavia is a travertine reinterpretation with a vertical vein pattern that creates a clean rhythm across facades. The joints align with precision and give the structure an orderly appearance. Its sand tone and linear texture produce a natural look. Light creates soft shadows that add depth.

Inside, the honed finish softens the material. The surface appears continuous, the veins follow the light and the tone remains consistent.

Nesta: A great plane of light

Nesta extends from floors to walls with a white Calacatta-inspired background. Grey and gold veins organize the space and create a calm atmosphere. Large polished slabs increase natural light in the living room. In the bedroom, the glossy texture contrasts with wood and adds visual interest.

The matte, polished, silk and honed finishes offer different interactions with light and expand design options.

Raffaello: Matter as balance

Raffaello is designed to bring balance to kitchens and dining spaces. Its ivory tone and subtle golden veining create a warm, quiet surface. The ceramic pairs well with wood and concrete and distributes natural light evenly.

The veining blends without repetition, providing a unified and stable backdrop. Raffaello serves as the essential surface within Eterna and supports cohesive design.

