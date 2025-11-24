Emser’s Radiant receives Good Housekeeping 2026 award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEmser's Radiant receives Good Housekeeping 2026 award

RadiantLos Angeles—Emser Tile announced that Radiant, its illuminated glazed porcelain tile collection under the E by Emser Tile brand, was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Awards. The patented system was developed from 3D extruded designs and integrates LED lights into the tiles, setting walls and floors aglow.

“It’s an honor to have Radiant recognized by Good Housekeeping,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design and curation manager of E by Emser Tile. “By integrating LED technology into porcelain, we’ve created a surface that is as functional as it is beautiful. Radiant perfectly blends aesthetics, safety and innovation in a way that feels both luxurious and purposeful.”

This award-winning lighted tile collection is suitable for indoor and outdoor wall coverings and floors in both residential and commercial settings, including shower walls. When used on patio floors and around pools, Radiant can enhance safety by illuminating pathways.

Additional features include a unique anti-slip finish for outdoor spaces and a patented water drainage system that channels away water. R11 anti-slip finish is perfect for high-traffic outdoor areas that are exposed to water and moisture.

