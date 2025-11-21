Daltile expands Remedy collection with new colors

Dallas—Daltile expanded its Remedy collection with four new colors, bringing the line to ten shade options. The Made-in-the-USA collection offers artisanal glazed porcelain wall tile in smooth and fluted styles with a glossy finish.

“Remedy’s new brick-inspired tiles match the on-trend desire for bold artisanal design,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “The tiles feature a fluted profile and a smooth surface that feels pleasant to the touch. This collection captures the imperfect beauty of hand-touched design and the interplay of light and texture. The artisanal charm shows through the handcrafted visual and the fluted texture with a high-gloss finish.”

Expanded palette and elevated design

Remedy works for indoor and outdoor use in freezing and nonfreezing climates. It is approved for walls, backsplashes and pool linings. The line offers a 2 x 10 handcrafted wall tile and a 2 x 10 fluted wall tile, both in a glossy finish and a ten-color palette. Each style uses Daltile’s RevealSync3D technology, which aligns the graphic and texture for an authentic look and feel.

“Four new colors are joining the Remedy line,” Grilli said. “The additions include two warm tones and two cool tones that create a fresh ambiance. Tonic and Aura are cozy neutrals with earthy sand and rust hues. Vitality and Oasis draw from ocean blues and offer a look that feels timeless. The classic handmade visual and expressive gloss make this line fit for luxury.”

The tiles are waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, fire resistant, freeze-thaw resistant and easy to clean.

“Daltile is proud to highlight collections made in the USA,” said Scott Maslowski, executive vice president of sales and sales operations, Dal-Tile. “The Remedy collection is crafted by dedicated American workers in one of our nine U.S. facilities. We remain committed to being a reliable domestic source for tariff-free products, including the Remedy line.”