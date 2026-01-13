FCNnovation Awards 2025: Ceramic

By Megan Salzano-Birch
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in 2025. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. Below are the ceramic winners, which include Happy Floors and MSI.

Happy FloorsHappy Floors – Coralina

Coralina is an advanced ceramic tile collection inspired by natural limestone, designed to deliver a refined, contemporary aesthetic while offering superior performance in both residential and commercial environments. This line represents a significant step forward in tactile surface technology, marrying beauty, comfort and safety in a way not commonly seen in ceramic flooring. The collection features Soft Touch technology, a next-generation soft-feel finish that eliminates the harsh, abrasive texture typically associated with R11 tiles. Users experience an unexpectedly smooth, gentle surface— without sacrificing any grip or safety.

“Coralina successfully addresses a longstanding industry limitation: providing true R11 slip resistance in a tile that feels soft, looks elevated and cleans easily,” said Kory Bowling, CEO of Happy Floors. “This combination is rare in the ceramic category and delivers clear, compelling value to retailers and consumers alike. It stands as a meaningful step forward in ceramic tile innovation for 2025.”

Highlights:
  • R11 anti-slip performance
    Coralina’s breakthrough production process delivers high traction in wet areas while remaining pleasant underfoot.
  • Limestone look with elevated realism
    The design uses advanced digital printing to replicate subtle limestone veining, tonal variation and matte mineral detailing.
  • Easy to clean
    Unlike traditional R11 surfaces that trap dirt, Coralina’s soft-touch technology resists buildup and cleans effortlessly.
  • On-trend design
    Neutral, sophisticated limestone visuals align with demand for minimalist, natural-inspired materials.
  •  Practical, real-world usability
    Lightweight, durable and suitable for residential and light commercial use.

MSI – Elbe

MSI’s TileTouch Surface Technology appears in the Elbe Collection. It uses advanced textured finishing to create depth and tactile realism. The technology replicates the look of stone, wood and organic materials. It aligns texture with graphics while maintaining porcelain durability. The surface suits both floor and wall applications in residential and commercial spaces.

The Elbe Collection comes in a range of colors. Options include off-white alabaster, warm beige sand, ash gray and obsidian black.

The semi-polished Lappato finish elevates the look, adding sophistication and a refined sheen to every surface.

Highlights:
  • Authentic material replication
    TileTouch porcelain tile surfaces closely mimic natural stone, wood, and organic textures with remarkable realism.
  • Dynamic visual depth
    Creates captivating light play and visual interest that changes throughout the day, adding sophistication and depth to any space.
  • Versatile applications
    Suitable for floors and walls in high-traffic residential and commercial spaces where natural materials may struggle.
  • Low maintenance
    Achieves the look and feel of premium natural materials with the easy maintenance of porcelain.
