Louisville Tile welcomes Chase Sholl to A&D Team

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has appointed Chase Sholl, IIDA, as architect and design representative for the Asheville, Johnson City and Knoxville markets. In his role, Sholl will serve as the primary contact for design firms in the region. He will provide guidance across Louisville Tile’s portfolio of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tile.

“We are excited to welcome Chase to this important role,” said Tammy Henry, national director of architectural and design sales at Louisville Tile. “His knowledge of the Knoxville, Asheville and Johnson City markets, combined with his focus on client support, makes him a strong partner for our A&D customers.”

Sholl brings experience in the commercial flooring industry, where he has worked since 2022. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and a longtime Knoxville resident, strengthening his connection to the region’s architecture and design community.

“I joined Louisville Tile because of its commitment to quality, design-focused products and collaborative relationships that help projects run smoothly,” Sholl said. “My goal is to be a reliable resource, whether that means samples, product recommendations, technical support, pricing or on-site assistance. I’m here to make the process efficient and stress free.”