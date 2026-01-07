Why regional markets are still necessary today

The wholesale flooring industry has spent the past year navigating uneven demand, margin pressure and rapidly shifting buying patterns. Dealers are being asked to do more with fewer resources—manage inventory carefully, control costs and still deliver fresh, competitive products to increasingly value-driven consumers.

In this environment, regional markets are no longer optional—they’re strategic.

Here are some reasons why:

Convenience is a competitive advantage. Retailers today don’t have the luxury of extended travel or time away from their business. Regional markets like the Southwest Flooring Market in the Dallas–Fort Worth area—set to take place Jan. 8 –9 in Arlington—remove that friction. Instead of losing a full week, retailers gain a highly efficient sourcing experience that fits the reality of today’s business. With minimal travel time, dealers can focus on what matters most:

Reviewing new products

Comparing programs across manufacturers/distributors

Making informed buying decisions without disrupting daily operations

From our conversations, dealers are looking for:

Products that sell quickly and clearly (performance + value + design)

Reliable availability and fulfillment (less guessing, fewer surprises)

Programs that support profit (not just volume)

Partners who are accessible (real people, real solutions)

A sourcing moment that doesn’t derail operations

That’s exactly why a Dallas-area regional market is so relevant right now. It’s not a nice-to-have, it’s a practical tool for dealers and suppliers to align early and build momentum before the year is in full swing.

Stronger relationships in a changing market. As the wholesale channel continues to evolve, relationships matter more than ever. Regional markets create space for real conversations—about availability, logistics, merchandising support and how suppliers can help retailers win in their markets.

Why attending matters now. Replacement demand isn’t going away, and consumer expectations continue to rise. Retailers who attend regional markets position themselves to start the year prepared—with fresh product, aligned partners and a clear plan. The Southwest Flooring Market, for example, delivers a focused, efficient environment where retailers can source smarter, strengthen partnerships and return home ready to execute. In today’s market, success isn’t about seeing everything, it’s about seeing the right things, in the right amount of time, with the right partners. That’s the value of regional flooring markets.

A positive, practical path forward. If 2025 was a year of recalibration, 2026 can be seen as a year of momentum—but it will favor the businesses that plan earlier, source smarter and invest in the partnerships that deliver consistency. At Southwest Flooring Market, our goal is to help the wholesale channel do exactly that.

In today’s market, the advantage doesn’t always go to the biggest player—it goes to the player who’s most prepared