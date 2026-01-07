AHF Products to highlight domestic manufacturing at TISE

Las Vegas—AHF Products will return to TISE 2026 with a redesigned booth that highlights its U.S. manufacturing platform, flooring brands and product innovation aimed at supporting retailers and distributors.

The exhibit will feature brand-specific zones for Bruce, Hartco, Robbins, Crossville and Armstrong Flooring, with each space tailored to its core audience and product focus.

Bruce will spotlight hands-on demonstrations and interactive displays for installers and younger professionals. Hartco will feature a gallery-style presentation aimed at distributors. Robbins will emphasize craftsmanship and lifestyle storytelling through retail displays. Crossville will present an upscale, bar-inspired setting with premium finishes. Armstrong Flooring will offer a store-within-a-store concept designed to encourage engagement and social sharing.

The booth layout will guide visitors through hardwood, tile, resilient sheet, LVT and rigid core categories. AHF Products said the space supports hands-on exploration and discussion through real product installations, a central bar and meeting area and a private conference room.

“Surfaces gives us the opportunity to connect directly with our customers and show how we are investing in the future of flooring,” said Brent Emore, CEO of AHF Products. “From domestic manufacturing and faster lead times to innovation across multiple categories, our focus remains on supporting growth for our retail and distribution partners.”

U.S. manufacturing focus

AHF Products will emphasize its U.S. manufacturing footprint, which includes two wood plants, four resilient facilities, two porcelain plants and two sawmills across the United States. The company also operates a wholly owned engineered wood plant in Cambodia.

A key highlight is AHF’s rigid core manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga., which brings SPC production under company control.

“Our Cartersville facility allows us to deliver rigid core flooring in as little as 40 to 45 days,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer. “That speed reduces inventory risk while helping customers avoid port delays, tariffs and freight volatility. We will display 60 new SKUs from this plant at Surfaces.”

The facility can produce more than 200 million square feet of HDPC capacity annually. It will support Armstrong Flooring–branded and private-label programs.

The rigid core products feature AHF’s HDPC technology, offering waterproof performance, enhanced dent and impact resistance, dimensional stability, embossed-in-register visuals and flexible installation options.

Product highlights

AHF Products will also showcase select wood and tile introductions aligned with current design and installation trends.

Bruce Natural Choice 5/16-inch solid hardwood offers a low-profile, glue-down option designed for remodels and concrete subfloors. The product is made in the USA.

“Natural Choice makes solid hardwood more accessible,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president of product management, wood. “It delivers authentic visuals with a faster and more flexible installation method.”

Robbins Coastside engineered hardwood will feature wide-plank European white oak visuals inspired by the California coast. The product offers installation flexibility and refinishable performance.

Crossville will highlight U.S.-made porcelain tile collections, including Cleve, a quartzite-inspired tile designed for residential and commercial use. The collection features layered veining, high variation and Crossville’s FeatherSoft finish.

Portland Cliff porcelain tile will also be featured. Inspired by historic Portland stone, the product offers Visual Touch Technology, neutral color options and carbon-neutral production with recycled content.

AHF Products said its Surfaces presence reinforces its commitment to domestic production, private-label capabilities and long-term partnership support.