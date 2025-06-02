Brent Emore named AHF Products CEO

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore, who most recently served as the company’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the flooring and building products industries.

“As the new CEO of AHF Products, I’m excited to lead a company with such deep roots in American manufacturing,” Emore told FCNews. “With 11 plants across the U.S., we’re the largest hard surface flooring manufacturer and distributor in the country—giving us a real advantage in today’s unpredictable global market.”

Emore said AHF’s domestic footprint allows it to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers, helping the company navigate tariffs and supply chain disruptions more smoothly. “That means more stable pricing, faster turnaround times and dependable product availability for our customers,” Emore said. “From solid hardwood produced in West Virginia to VCT and SDT flooring made in Illinois—and even our own decorative film printing in Pennsylvania—we’re building products close to home, with quality and consistency.”

In 2024, AHF Products took another big step by acquiring two sawmills in West Virginia, securing more than 20% of its hardwood sourcing. “And we’re not stopping there,” Emore said. “We’ve invested over $40 million to expand our U.S. operations and introduce cutting-edge technologies like automation in both our porcelain tile and solid wood facilities. I am so proud to help carry forward some of the most recognized and trusted names in flooring—like Bruce and Armstrong Flooring—while pushing the envelope with innovative designs and solutions. Our ongoing investments in people, technology and operations keep us nimble, responsive and ready to lead the industry forward. And this is just the beginning—there’s more to come as we continue executing on a bold growth strategy focused on expanding capabilities, strengthening our portfolio and delivering even more value to our customers.”

Emore joined AHF in 2024, following a distinguished tenure at Mohawk Industries, where he held multiple senior leadership roles, including various general manager capacities and the CFO of the company’s Flooring North America segment. During his time there, he led financial transformation efforts that enabled business agility, championed strategic product expansion, and helped guide successful acquisitions.