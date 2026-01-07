WFCA unveils 2026 Leadership Live theme

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the 2026 theme of its Leadership Live series, led by CEO Scott Humphrey. The theme, Leaders for Life – American Legacy, draws inspiration from the founding of the United States and the leaders whose sacrifice, resolve and vision shaped the nation.

Humphrey launched Leadership Live as a recurring video series focused on leadership beyond daily operations. The program encourages reflection on responsibility, character and long-term impact. Over time, it has become a platform for candid leadership insight tied to real-world challenges in the flooring industry.

The 2026 series builds on that foundation by examining pivotal moments in American history. It highlights leaders who helped define the country’s character through service, accountability and sacrifice.

“America was built by leaders who understood sacrifice, accountability and service,” Humphrey said. “Their decisions were intentional, even when they were difficult. Those same qualities matter for leaders today.”

Throughout the year, Leadership Live will connect historical leadership lessons to modern business realities. Episodes will explore themes such as resilience, responsibility, trust and stewardship. The series will challenge leaders to think beyond short-term results and consider the long-term impact of their decisions.

WFCA said the Leaders for Life – American Legacy theme reflects its belief that leadership is a lifelong commitment. The association added that grounding leadership development in historical context helps strengthen businesses, industries and communities over time.

WFCA releases new episodes of Leadership Live every Friday.