Q&A: Scott Humphrey details new book ‘Leadership by the Letter’

If there’s one person that personifies exemplary leadership in the floor covering sector, it’s safe to say that most industry observers would cite Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA). Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey focuses on making an impact in the industry has shaped the organization’s DNA.

Whether it’s his daily doses of motivational phrases, his thought-provoking stories and anecdotes—or his keynote speeches at key industry events—Humphrey has a demonstrated a knack for conveying inspiring messages that resonate with people from both a business and personal perspective.

To that end, FCNews recently caught up with Humphrey to discuss the inspiration behind his new book, “Leadership by the Letter.” Following are excerpts of that discussion:

What inspired you to write “Leadership by the Letter?”

I love leadership. It has shaped my entire life, and it allowed me to turn this book into a true passion project. A blog post I wrote in March 2020, Leadership Live, sparked the idea and it grew from there. The people who made the biggest impact on my life were leaders, starting with a youth minister who inspired me early on.

I have always loved the moment when you tell a story and you can see the light go on for someone. When the message connects, it makes a difference. The biggest issue in our industry today is a lack of leadership. After 55 years in this business—starting in my dad’s carpet mill at age 7, working as a sales rep for Shaw, leading leadership development and running Shaw’s aligned program SFN, then joining WFCA 13 years ago—I wanted to create something lasting that reinforces what I share when I speak.

How is the book structured?

The book includes 52 chapters, one for every week of the year. Each chapter is tied to a letter of the alphabet and a core leadership concept. Every chapter is concise, about three pages, with a focus on simplicity and clarity.

Why did you choose an A-to-Z format?

We tend to complicate leadership, but most people already know the right thing to do. Leadership is often common sense, but it is not common practice. The A-to-Z format keeps things simple and provides a clear framework. It gives readers a full year to focus on 52 attributes that can truly change how they think and live.

What sets this book apart from other leadership books?

The book is simple, practical and filled with true stories and illustrations, because that is how people learn. Simplicity is my word for 2026. I wanted to take leadership principles and make them easy to apply. This book is not theoretical. It is written for anyone serious about becoming a better leader and a better person.

How does the book connect to your work at the WFCA?

Several years ago, WFCA recognized the need to do more leadership training and created the SEAL program led by Mark Miller and Randy Gravitt of Lead Every Day. Both are respected authors and leadership trainers with experience developing leadership programs at Chick-fil-A. The SEAL Leadership Academy is a self-guided, four-month program with more than 50 modules focused on leadership and business development.

Everything WFCA teaches is built on the belief that leadership shapes outcomes, teams, industries and individuals. This book reinforces those principles and provides a yearlong leadership development tool readers can use at work, in their communities and at home.

Who should read this book?

Anyone serious about being their best can benefit from this book, both inside and outside the flooring industry. Leadership is not about a title or position. It is about impact. This book is written for anyone willing to commit a full year to becoming a better leader.

Where can readers find “Leadership by the Letter?”

The book is available now on Amazon.