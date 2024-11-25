The value of industry trade shows today

By FCNews Columnist
industry trade showsThe elections are behind us. Regardless of the outcome or the candidate(s) you supported, there’s a collective sense of relief as we move past the political ads, debates and drama that accompany election season. Now we can shift our focus back to meaningful work that drives our industry forward. In this spirit of progress and renewal, industry trade shows offer small flooring retailers and manufacturers an essential platform to stay competitive, informed and connected. Trade shows are more than events; they’re a cornerstone for strategic growth, especially during challenging economic times. 

There are several reasons why retailers should attend trade shows: 

  1. Exclusive deals and savings. Trade shows often feature discounts and offers available only to attendees, allowing retailers to secure high-quality products at lower costs. 
  2. Product insights and trends. Trade shows showcase the latest flooring designs and innovations, giving retailers a firsthand look at what’s trending. This exposure allows retailers to align their offerings with consumer preferences and stand out in their markets. 
  3. Networking and support. Connecting with suppliers, manufacturers and peers fosters relationships that are critical during economic uncertainty.
  4. Learning opportunities. Industry events such as the Flooring Markets enable retailers to meet with representatives, gain local market insights and speak directly with executives. Peer networking also brings the added benefit of shared strategies, experiences and encouragement to help retailers reach their goals. 

In that same vein, there are good reasons why manufacturers should exhibit at trade shows: 

  1. Brand visibility and trust. Exhibiting at trade shows reinforces a manufacturer’s resilience and commitment to the industry, which builds confidence and loyalty among retailers. A strong trade show presence signals stability, which is essential when budgets are tight. 
  2. Market feedback. Face-to-face interaction with retailers provides manufacturers with real-time insights into market demands and challenges. This feedback helps manufacturers refine their products to meet evolving consumer needs. 
  3. Showcasing innovations. Trade shows provide a platform for manufacturers to unveil new products and technologies. This creates excitement among retailers, offering them exclusive options that attract customers. 
  4. Sales and leads. With a highly engaged audience, trade shows give manufacturers direct access to buyers, enabling relationship-building and efficient lead generation. These connections help shorten sales cycles, particularly valuable during economic slowdowns. 
  5. Competitive insights. By observing other exhibitors and connecting with industry players, manufacturers can stay attuned to market trends and competitive strategies, ensuring they remain adaptable and relevant.

Lori Kisner is managing partner of Market Maker Events, which organizes regional trade shows in Arlington, Texas; Biloxi, Miss.; and Atlanta (2026). Visit flooringmarkets.com for more details or to register.

