QFloors gathers to celebrate 25 Years

South Jordan, Utah—QFloors employees gathered on Friday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the flooring software company’s 25thanniversary. Almost all of the 45 people who work for QFloors were able to join. Remote workers made the effort to attend the celebration, either by traveling to the QFloors corporate office, where the party was held, or by joining via Zoom.

The admin team had decorated a large open room with old photos and a large banner timeline showing all current employees and when they joined the company. Loud laughter accompanied the games, as employees raced around the offices on a photo scavenger hunt, tried to identify the right person in Employee Bingo and tested their knowledge of QFloors trivia.

“In an era where not many employees stay with a company for 25 years, we are grateful for all of our team members that have been with us for nearly that long,” said Trent Ogden, co-founder. “And there are also a lot who have joined us in the past seven to eight years of explosive growth. Because quite a few of our employees are remote, it was really gratifying to have everyone come together to pause to celebrate. And as I looked around the room and looked at all of the people who were depending on QFloors for their livelihood, I was a little emotional about the thought of being part of providing that well-being. We’ve come a long way. It was a touching experience to have everyone gather and celebrate together today.”

In a speech to the party attendees, Chad Ogden, co-founder, said “Trent has said it best, in the past: We’ve always wanted to provide a place where people like to come to work, and somewhere where we could help people support their families at the same time. And I think we’ve been able to accomplish that overall. We usually keep people for quite a while. So it’s just been great to develop these relationships. The other thing is our customers—we all care about our customers. Genuinely. And that’s not normal, I don’t think. With most companies you might get a few people that do, but I think the majority of people here care about the work, care about the customers, take pride in what they are doing and that says a lot.”

Chad Ogden reminisced on a few stressful, rocky times in the QFloors journey over the past quarter of a century. He expressed gratitude for the employees’ support, in good times and in bad. “I remember many of you just stepping in and helping however you could to get us through those times, and that meant a lot to me; I really appreciate it. It’s been a great ride. I’m so grateful for everyone who’s here. And for everyone who’s been a part of watching this thing explode.”

QFloors employee Lyndsey Meyers added, “Even though I am kind of new, it was one of the most heartwarming company parties I have ever been to. Just with the amount of participation and that everyone seemed to want to be there and seemed to genuinely have a good time together. In my experience, that doesn’t happen all the time. It’s just so cool to see the love the employees have for each other. There’s just a lot of heart at QFloors. Chad and Trent really appreciate all of the employees, and you could really feel that in this event.”