NALFA introduces new leadership

Washington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has announced a new leadership structure for the 20-year-old association. Founded in 1997, NALFA united laminate flooring manufacturers to develop and implement an ANSI-accredited certification of laminate flooring products and underlayment, as well as to promote the continuous and responsible growth of the laminate flooring industry.

NALFA’s board of directors recently called a meeting to discuss the association’s future and direction following the passing of longtime NALFA president and industry pioneer Bill Dearing. Dearing served as president of NALFA since its founding.

Following a discussion and nomination process, the board voted and elected the following NALFA leaders:

Dan Natkin, president: Natkin is the vice president of hardwood and laminate at Mannington, a position he’s held for more than a decade. Dan has served NALFA’s board for seven years.

Roger Farabee, vice president: Farabee is the senior vice president of laminate and hardwood for Mohawk North American Flooring division and has been with the company for 22 years. He’s served on NALFA’s board for 10 years.

Barbara Ellenberg June, CFO: June serves as general counsel and public relations for Swiss Krono USA; she’s been with the company since 2012, having previously served as outside counsel since 2004. She’s served NALFA for four years.

Travis Bass, marketing committee chair: Bass is executive vice president of sales and marketing for Swiss Krono, a position he’s held since 2000. He has served NALFA for four years.

Jean Briere, technical committee chair: Briere is the hard surface innovation director at Shaw Industries Group, a company he’s been with since 2001. He’s served NALFA for 20 years.

Dennis Bradway, technical committee vice chair: Bradway is the corporate product and standards manager at Mannington Mills. He’s been with Mannington Mills since 1982. Bradway has served NALFA for 18 years.

“Bill Dearing was the driving force behind NALFA’s success since its inception,” said Natkin. “Not only does the new leadership have big shoes to fill, we have to ensure our members are well positioned and that laminate flooring continues its growth trajectory in an ever-changing marketplace. The leadership team’s passion and knowledge of the industry is unmatched; it’s a great team to be part of.”