Back To Homepage

NALFA introduces new leadership

January 27, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-01-27 at 9.58.40 AMWashington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has announced a new leadership structure for the 20-year-old association. Founded in 1997, NALFA united laminate flooring manufacturers to develop and implement an ANSI-accredited certification of laminate flooring products and underlayment, as well as to promote the continuous and responsible growth of the laminate flooring industry.

NALFA’s board of directors recently called a meeting to discuss the association’s future and direction following the passing of longtime NALFA president and industry pioneer Bill Dearing. Dearing served as president of NALFA since its founding.

Following a discussion and nomination process, the board voted and elected the following NALFA leaders:

  • Dan Natkin, president: Natkin is the vice president of hardwood and laminate at Mannington, a position he’s held for more than a decade. Dan has served NALFA’s board for seven years.
  • Roger Farabee, vice president: Farabee is the senior vice president of laminate and hardwood for Mohawk North American Flooring division and has been with the company for 22 years. He’s served on NALFA’s board for 10 years.
  • Barbara Ellenberg June, CFO: June serves as general counsel and public relations for Swiss Krono USA; she’s been with the company since 2012, having previously served as outside counsel since 2004. She’s served NALFA for four years.
  • Travis Bass, marketing committee chair: Bass is executive vice president of sales and marketing for Swiss Krono, a position he’s held since 2000. He has served NALFA for four years.
  • Jean Briere, technical committee chair: Briere is the hard surface innovation director at Shaw Industries Group, a company he’s been with since 2001. He’s served NALFA for 20 years.
  • Dennis Bradway, technical committee vice chair: Bradway is the corporate product and standards manager at Mannington Mills. He’s been with Mannington Mills since 1982. Bradway has served NALFA for 18 years.

“Bill Dearing was the driving force behind NALFA’s success since its inception,” said Natkin. “Not only does the new leadership have big shoes to fill, we have to ensure our members are well positioned and that laminate flooring continues its growth trajectory in an ever-changing marketplace. The leadership team’s passion and knowledge of the industry is unmatched; it’s a great team to be part of.”

 

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorslaminateleadershipNALFA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

NALFA introduces new leadership

Washington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has announced a new leadership structure for the 20-year-old association. Founded in 1997, NALFA united laminate flooring manufacturers to develop and implement

Read More

Mirage launches longer board lengths

Saint-Georges—Mirage has launched new board lengths up to 82 inches (2,086 mm) for décors that are larger than life. The new lengths represent an average increase of 25% for Mirage

Read More

Karndean Designflooring launches new Kaleidoscope Floorstyle digital tool

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, a market leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, has launched a new version of its Floorstyle interactive specification tool specifically for its custom commercial collection, Kaleidoscope.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.