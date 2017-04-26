Karndean to spotlight new hospitality floors at HD Expo

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring will showcase its full hospitality product portfolio, featuring new product ranges and installation clinics, at HD Expo 2017 located in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay.

Karndean offers an array of products for hospitality environments across glue down, loose lay and rigid core formats, each featuring Karndean’s own original designs. The company’s two newest floating floors, LooseLay Longboard and Korlok, will be featured at the show, and are designed for quick and easy installation in an industry where there is little downtime. LooseLay Longboard’s 59” long planks are ideal for remodeling existing spaces, as it can be laid over existing tile, LVT and VCT; and is anchored in place by Karndean’s friction-grip K-Wave backing. Korlok, Karndean’s new rigid core locking floor, features proprietary K-Core technology, providing superior dimensional stability for installation over most existing and imperfect subfloors, meeting the ASTM standard for indentation resistance. Each of these products is nominated in the IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Competition.

Guests can see how easy LooseLay Longboard and Korlok are to install over existing subfloors during Karndean’s installation clinics, lead by professional installer John Jarvis, on May 3 and 4 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in booth 5411.

In addition, guests can learn how designflooring can enhance any hospitality setting through wayfinding and view Karndean’s full glue down offering at the show, including Karndean’s custom Kaleidoscope collection. This collection features modular, compatible designs, which utilize the most popular colors from Karndean’s glue down ranges. In hospitality settings, these components may be used to highlight featured areas or create pathways, which facilitate guest flow. Kaleidoscope is a 2016 Good Design award-winner, a 2017 finalist in the Hospitality Design Product Awards, and an IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Competition nominee.