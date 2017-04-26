Back To Homepage

Karndean to spotlight new hospitality floors at HD Expo

April 26, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Cubix - KaleidoscopeExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring will showcase its full hospitality product portfolio, featuring new product ranges and installation clinics, at HD Expo 2017 located in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay.

Karndean offers an array of products for hospitality environments across glue down, loose lay and rigid core formats, each featuring Karndean’s own original designs. The company’s two newest floating floors, LooseLay Longboard and Korlok, will be featured at the show, and are designed for quick and easy installation in an industry where there is little downtime. LooseLay Longboard’s 59” long planks are ideal for remodeling existing spaces, as it can be laid over existing tile, LVT and VCT; and is anchored in place by Karndean’s friction-grip K-Wave backing. Korlok, Karndean’s new rigid core locking floor, features proprietary K-Core technology, providing superior dimensional stability for installation over most existing and imperfect subfloors, meeting the ASTM standard for indentation resistance. Each of these products is nominated in the IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Competition.

Guests can see how easy LooseLay Longboard and Korlok are to install over existing subfloors during Karndean’s installation clinics, lead by professional installer John Jarvis, on May 3 and 4 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in booth 5411.

In addition, guests can learn how designflooring can enhance any hospitality setting through wayfinding and view Karndean’s full glue down offering at the show, including Karndean’s custom Kaleidoscope collection. This collection features modular, compatible designs, which utilize the most popular colors from Karndean’s glue down ranges. In hospitality settings, these components may be used to highlight featured areas or create pathways, which facilitate guest flow. Kaleidoscope is a 2016 Good Design award-winner, a 2017 finalist in the Hospitality Design Product Awards, and an IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Competition nominee.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsHD ExpohospitalityKarndean Designflooring
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund awards scholarship winners

Commack, N.Y.—The Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund has released this year’s recipients of the 33rd annual Francis J.P. McHale Scholarship and Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry

Read More

Karndean to spotlight new hospitality floors at HD Expo

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring will showcase its full hospitality product portfolio, featuring new product ranges and installation clinics, at HD Expo 2017 located in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay. Karndean offers an

Read More

INSTALL, H2H celebrate one year of partnership

Glassboro, N.J.—In April 2016, INSTALL and Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) forged a partnership calling on INSTALL contractors to sponsor veterans with the goal of bringing new skilled workers into the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.