Emser Tile expands East Coast, Midwest operations

Suffolk, Va.–Emser Tile has opened its third distribution center in North America. This Suffolk, Va., location will service the growing East Coast and Midwest markets. The distribution center expands the company’s resources to account for a growing product portfolio and increased customer demand.

The new 400,000-square-foot distribution center, with the capacity to expand to 850,000 square feet, stems from Emser Tile’s considerable growth and increased inventory, and supports Emser Tile’s long-term expansion plans. The company operates over 20 showrooms and distribution centers throughout the East Coast and Midwest, the majority of which opened in the last five years.

“Our growth in the East Coast and Midwest markets gave us an opportunity to build a state-of-the-art distribution center to meet our customers’ needs through even better service,” shared Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing for Emser Tile. “Emser Tile remains dedicated to being the design leader for today’s tile and natural stone, and is committed to efficiently providing these products to customers nationwide.”

To celebrate the opening, Emser Tile hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 15 with dignitaries in attendance, including Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Delegate S. Chris Jones, Senator John Cosgrove and Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. John F. Reinhart, CEO and director of the Virginia Port Authority, also spoke at the opening.

By basing operations in Suffolk, Emser Tile aims to become a strategic partner within the community. The company plans to hire and train distribution center employees through partnerships with local colleges and the community.

Emser Tile strategically chose to locate the distribution facility at CenterPoint Intermodal Center – Suffolk. The 900-acre logistics center features direct access to The Port of Virginia, and is currently home to ACE Hardware, FRÍANT and Peet’s Coffee facilities.