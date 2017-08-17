Back To Homepage

Emser Tile expands East Coast, Midwest operations

August 17, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Emser LogoSuffolk, Va.–Emser Tile has opened its third distribution center in North America. This Suffolk, Va., location will service the growing East Coast and Midwest markets. The distribution center expands the company’s resources to account for a growing product portfolio and increased customer demand.
The new 400,000-square-foot distribution center, with the capacity to expand to 850,000 square feet, stems from Emser Tile’s considerable growth and increased inventory, and supports Emser Tile’s long-term expansion plans. The company operates over 20 showrooms and distribution centers throughout the East Coast and Midwest, the majority of which opened in the last five years.

“Our growth in the East Coast and Midwest markets gave us an opportunity to build a state-of-the-art distribution center to meet our customers’ needs through even better service,” shared Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing for Emser Tile. “Emser Tile remains dedicated to being the design leader for today’s tile and natural stone, and is committed to efficiently providing these products to customers nationwide.”

To celebrate the opening, Emser Tile hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 15 with dignitaries in attendance, including Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Delegate S. Chris Jones, Senator John Cosgrove and Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. John F. Reinhart, CEO and director of the Virginia Port Authority, also spoke at the opening.

By basing operations in Suffolk, Emser Tile aims to become a strategic partner within the community. The company plans to hire and train distribution center employees through partnerships with local colleges and the community.

Emser Tile strategically chose to locate the distribution facility at CenterPoint Intermodal Center – Suffolk. The 900-acre logistics center features direct access to The Port of Virginia, and is currently home to ACE Hardware, FRÍANT and Peet’s Coffee facilities.

Tags
East coastEmser TilerexpansionFCNewsflooringFloorsmidwestnews
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

BBOSS continues expansion of national sales team

Norcross, Ga.—BBOSS, a leading provider of private label programs and brands, has named Norb Savage business development manager of the North America unit. Savage is a 30-year veteran of Armstrong

Read More

Emser Tile expands East Coast, Midwest operations

Suffolk, Va.–Emser Tile has opened its third distribution center in North America. This Suffolk, Va., location will service the growing East Coast and Midwest markets. The distribution center expands the

Read More

Shaw Floors opens registration to aligned retailers for fall sales event

Shaw Floors opens registration to aligned retailers for fall sales Dalton–Shaw Floors has opened registration for its fall national promotion, the Shaw Friends and Family sales event, to Shaw Flooring

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.