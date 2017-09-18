Back To Homepage

Laticrete acquires international licensees

September 18, 2017
laticrete_logoBethany, Conn.—Laticrete has acquired global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway and Laticrete Italia to further accelerate growth in the Scandinavian, European and Central American regions.

“Our global reach allows us to be a local company in every community we serve,” said Erno de Brujin, president and COO, Laticrete international division. “These acquisitions are part of our long-term strategic plans for continued international expansion through the introduction of new products and business support.”

Laticrete Costa Rica, a licensee since 1989, has established a strong market share in the Central American region and will be renamed Laticrete Centro America to better reflect its active presence within all Central American countries. Laticrete Centro America will oversee the regional offices, a training center and a plant in San José, Puerto Rico, the sales office and warehouse in Panama City, Panama, and the plant and sales office in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Laticrete Italia has been a licensee in Italy since 2003 and will be integrated into the existing subsidiary in Italy: Laticrete Europe. Laticrete Norway, a licensee for the past 25 years, will receive increased support and alignment of processes and procedures.

Moving forward into 2018, the Laticrete international division will seek additional acquisitions across the globe.

Central AmericaCentro AmericoItaliaLaticreteLaticrete Costa RicaLaticrete EuropeNorwayScandinavian
