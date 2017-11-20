Balta Home USA opens new distribution center in Georgia

Rome, Ga.—Balta Home USA has moved to a new 330,000-square-feet distribution facility in Rome, Georgia, to provide more capacity for its North American business. The center officially opened on Nov. 16 in a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rome, Ga., senior Balta Home management and Tom Debusschere, Balta Group CEO.

“The reorganization of our distribution network for area rugs in the US will support our future growth ambitions and provide the infrastructure to support our customers more effectively in their growing ecommerce sales channels,” Debusschere said.

Previously operating in two warehouses within the state, Dalton and Calhoun, Balta Home’s new distribution center will improve efficiencies, reduce labor and packaging costs, continuing the company’s high-level of service. The building features 100% LED lighting with separate waste streams for plastic, cardboard and other recyclables.

Housing 10,000 square feet of offices for sales and marketing departments, the center will employ between 75-100 people depending on the time of year. Divided into three zones with a logical flow—inbound, packaging, outbound—the center has 24 loading docks, accommodating 14 outbound trailers at one time. Part of the warehouse will be used to provide capacity for Balta Home’s growing ecommerce business, seeing an expansion from 1,500 to 2,000 SKUs in the coming months. As an additional benefit, it will also allow the company to target new distribution channels. The company will continue to use the offices and showroom on 5th Avenue in New York.