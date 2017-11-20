Back To Homepage

Balta Home USA opens new distribution center in Georgia

November 20, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

image002BaltaRome, Ga.—Balta Home USA has moved to a new 330,000-square-feet distribution facility in Rome, Georgia, to provide more capacity for its North American business. The center officially opened on Nov. 16 in a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rome, Ga., senior Balta Home management and Tom Debusschere, Balta Group CEO.

“The reorganization of our distribution network for area rugs in the US will support our future growth ambitions and provide the infrastructure to support our customers more effectively in their growing ecommerce sales channels,” Debusschere said.

Previously operating in two warehouses within the state, Dalton and Calhoun, Balta Home’s new distribution center will improve efficiencies, reduce labor and packaging costs, continuing the company’s high-level of service. The building features 100% LED lighting with separate waste streams for plastic, cardboard and other recyclables.

Housing 10,000 square feet of offices for sales and marketing departments, the center will employ between 75-100 people depending on the time of year. Divided into three zones with a logical flow—inbound, packaging, outbound—the center has 24 loading docks, accommodating 14 outbound trailers at one time. Part of the warehouse will be used to provide capacity for Balta Home’s growing ecommerce business, seeing an expansion from 1,500 to 2,000 SKUs in the coming months. As an additional benefit, it will also allow the company to target new distribution channels. The company will continue to use the offices and showroom on 5th Avenue in New York.

Tags
Balta GroupGeorgianew distribution centerRomerug divisionUSA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Balta to return to Surfaces

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium—Balta Group will be exhibiting at the International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, showcasing its Balta Carpets and Balta Tiles brands, as well as the arc

Read More

Emser Tile honored with 2018 Training Top 125 Award

Los Angeles—Emser Tile, in recognition of the company’s commitment to associate development, has been named a 2018 Training Top 125 winner. The award, now in its 18th year, is determined by

Read More

Laticrete honored with 2017 Family Business Award

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete was honored at Hartford Business Journal’s 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute to my parents,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close