Domotex asia/ChinaFloor: Shanghai is calling

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 visitor registration is now open. Already the most prominent exhibition of its kind in the Asian-Pacific region, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 welcomes visitors from 100+ countries. Last year, the show increased its international attendance by almost 20%, from which, the top five visiting countries ranked: South Korea, Japan, the United States, India and Australia.

“I expect both our global visitor and exhibitor attendance to exceed last year’s results, especially as 2018 will mark our 20th anniversary,” said Shine Liu, project director of VNU Exhibitions. “The event continues to be the industry’s key meeting point in Asia and the international flooring community is noticing. We signed on new international pavilions (Croatia and Canada) and hope to organize more country marquees to join the ranks of Germany, France, India, Afghanistan, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States.”

To register visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com.