Gerflor USA adds new patterns to Taralay Impression

Chicago—Gerflor is helping bring design dreams to life with a renewal of its resilient printed sheet flooring collection, Taralay Impression. With a totally revamped wood collection, including seven new whimsical patterns, designers can realize their visions in any commercial interior space.

“We did a complete refresh of the collection to make it relevant for today’s designers, while adding a touch of fantasy we don’t usually see in this resilient sheet flooring category,” said Catherine del Vecchio, senior director of marketing for Gerflor USA. “For example, the printed herringbone/fishbone visual modernizes traditional wood looks and can be used on its own or as a statement area in a space.”

Inspired by the hues used in contemporary fixtures, the new patterns inject hints of chic metal finishes: copper, champagne and rose gold. For more understated, yet still stylish, appearances, the fresh designs feature printed and modernized wood visuals with new plank dimensions and realistic embosses with a super matte effect. From ombré to herringbone to looks that mimic concrete, designers have a range of options with playful takes on nature and texture while meeting strict durability standards.

Taralay is a 6-foot by 6-inch commercial grade heterogeneous sheet flooring with a 28mil wear layer. It is available in compact and comfort backing to provide sound management properties as well as comfort underfoot. The upgraded Protecsol 2 surface treatment provides a no-wax surface, chemical and stain resistance, and super matte no glare effect, making the wood look even more realistic.

Taralay is 100% REACH compliant with a third-party certified product-specific Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) available.

