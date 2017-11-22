Back To Homepage

Gerflor USA adds new patterns to Taralay Impression

November 22, 2017
image004Chicago—Gerflor is helping bring design dreams to life with a renewal of its resilient printed sheet flooring collection, Taralay Impression. With a totally revamped wood collection, including seven new whimsical patterns, designers can realize their visions in any commercial interior space.

“We did a complete refresh of the collection to make it relevant for today’s designers, while adding a touch of fantasy we don’t usually see in this resilient sheet flooring category,” said Catherine del Vecchio, senior director of marketing for Gerflor USA. “For example, the printed herringbone/fishbone visual modernizes traditional wood looks and can be used on its own or as a statement area in a space.”

Inspired by the hues used in contemporary fixtures, the new patterns inject hints of chic metal finishes: copper, champagne and rose gold. For more understated, yet still stylish, appearances, the fresh designs feature printed and modernized wood visuals with new plank dimensions and realistic embosses with a super matte effect. From ombré to herringbone to looks that mimic concrete, designers have a range of options with playful takes on nature and texture while meeting strict durability standards.

Taralay is a 6-foot by 6-inch commercial grade heterogeneous sheet flooring with a 28mil wear layer. It is available in compact and comfort backing to provide sound management properties as well as comfort underfoot. The upgraded Protecsol 2 surface treatment provides a no-wax surface, chemical and stain resistance, and super matte no glare effect, making the wood look even more realistic.

Taralay is 100% REACH compliant with a third-party certified product-specific Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) available.

For more information, visit gerflorusa.com.

Gerflor USAnew patternsrevampTaralay Impression
Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

Holly Beck of Decor8 to speak at Domotex 2018

Hannover, Germany—Domotex is packing even more interior design and lifestyle inspiration into its 2018 show with a guest appearance by Holly Becker, founder of Decor8—a design blog with a global following

