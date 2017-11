Vosburgh joins Tarkett as VP of commercial resilient sales Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has appointed Steve Vosburgh vice president of commercial resilient sales for Tarkett North America. In his new role, Vosburgh will be responsible for overall leadership of the commercial

Patcraft introduces Material Paradox Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft recently launched Material Paradox, its newest modular collection. Available in 18 x 36 and 9 x 36 planks and 10 colors, Material Paradox is inspired by the interaction