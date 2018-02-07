Back To Homepage

American OEM awards Herregan 2017 distributor of the year

February 07, 2018
Burns, Tenn.—American OEM Wood Floors (American OEM) awarded Herregan Distributors the honor of the 2017 American Spirit Award which represents the company’s top selling distributor from the previous year. Herregan is one of the company’s founding distributors, carrying the American OEM engineered wood floors under their private label program, “Canoe Bay” since 2015. The unique award is custom made by employees in the American OEM plant outside of Nashville, Tenn., to represent and celebrate the success of hand-crafted, American-made products in the industry.

The leadership teams from both companies have a close partnership and have experienced mutual growth over the last year. “The Herregan team and field representatives are among the finest in the industry, and we are fortunate to call them business partners and friends,” said Randy Schrecengost, VP of sales, American OEM. “It is a strong relationship that we look forward to growing in 2018 through the addition of the Hearthwood product line.”

The award was presented in the Hearthwood booth at the 2018 International Surfaces Event. Funsten Distributing, Manteca, Calif., was the 2016 recipient, another founding distributor for American OEM.

 

