Haines to exit Bravo Group

February 21, 2018
Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has made the decision to exit the Bravo Services group effective April 1, 2018. After a long relationship with Bravo, the decision to end membership in the group was based on the ability to justify the cost and time commitment needed against the initiatives and projects made available as a member and the associated return on that investment.

“Bravo is made up of extremely talented distribution companies that deliver value to their customers,” said Michael Barrett, president & CEO of Haines. “Our decision, while difficult, is simply a matter of return on our investment from the efforts we put in. John Carney and John Sher who lead the group are great leaders in our industry and we wish them and the Bravo members the best.”

