I4F to introduce new Patent Cluster Concept

Willemstad, Curacao—I4F will introduce its new Patent Cluster Concept (PCC) system at this year’s Domotex asia/ChinaFloor. The new system groups patents falling under the same category in so-called “clusters.”

PCC offers I4F licensees more options to pick and choose patents, or groups of patents, that best meet their most current business needs or create new business and revenue streams. It also provides full transparency on the composition of license fees to obtain the best return on investment while avoiding unnecessary payments for unused patents.

“We think it’s about time global flooring industry players were offered more choice and transparency when it comes to patented innovations,” said John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO. “Our menu means manufacturers can select intellectual property that best suits their business. And, our licensees will be able to regularly evaluate which cluster provides them with optimal patent protection and returns in line with market changes and new products. As we develop pricing for specific families of patents within each cluster, this flexibility will increase even more, supporting our goal to revolutionize the global flooring industry through freedom of choice. I4F licensees can choose what they want and know exactly what they are paying for.”

The clustered patents identified and represented by I4F cover:

Locking

Surface finishing

Materials and panel composition

Manufacturing processes

Board and wall panels

I4F will share more details on its patent clusters at booth E1 C27 in the international hall. To book an appointment or become a licensee, email David Song at david@innovations4flooring.com or call +86.139.164.70782.