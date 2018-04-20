Armstrong Flooring to increase prices

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooringwill initiate a combination of increased product pricing and freight/energy surcharges across all product categories effective May 1.

“We have and continue to experience significant increases in raw material costs coupled with energy, transportation and operating cost inflation,” said Brent Flaharty, senior vice president N.A. sales. “In addition, lumber availability is strained causing inflation across wood species and grades. We expect these pressures to continue throughout 2018. Our entire organization is working hard every day to mitigate these increases but at this point the rate the market is experiencing is outpacing those activities.”

For more information, visit: armstrongflooring.com.