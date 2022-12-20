NSI to host 2023 Stone Summits

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has released the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series. According to the organization, the Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. During the Stone Summits, attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.
2023 Stone Industry Education Series:
Arizona Stone Summit
- Feb. 16
- Tempe, Ariz.
- Arizona Tile
Tennessee Stone Summit
- March 23
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Architectural Surfaces
Utah Stone Summit
- May 4
- West Valley City, Utah
- MSI
Minnesota Stone Summit
- June 1
- Plymouth, Minn.
- UGM Surfaces
Oregon Stone Summit
- June 15
- Beaverton, Oregon
- Arizona Tile
Pennsylvania Stone Summit
- July 20
- Bridgeville, Pa.
- MSI
Missouri Stone Summit
- Sept. 21
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Global Granite & Marble
Connecticut Stone Summit
- Oct. 19
- New Haven, Conn.
- EleMar New England
Texas Stone Summit
- Nov. 9
- Austin, Texas
- Triton Stone Group
For more information about events, speakers and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.