NSI to host 2023 Stone Summits

By FCNews Staff
Home News NSI to host 2023 Stone Summits

Stone SummitsOberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has released the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series. According to the organization, the Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. During the Stone Summits, attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.

2023 Stone Industry Education Series:

Arizona Stone Summit
  • Feb. 16
  • Tempe, Ariz.
  • Arizona Tile
Tennessee Stone Summit
  • March 23
  • Nashville, Tenn.
  • Architectural Surfaces
Utah Stone Summit
  • May 4
  • West Valley City, Utah
  • MSI
Minnesota Stone Summit
  • June 1
  • Plymouth, Minn.
  • UGM Surfaces
Oregon Stone Summit
  • June 15
  • Beaverton, Oregon
  • Arizona Tile
Pennsylvania Stone Summit
  • July 20
  • Bridgeville, Pa.
  • MSI
Missouri Stone Summit
  • Sept. 21
  • St. Louis, Mo.
  • Global Granite & Marble
Connecticut Stone Summit
  • Oct. 19
  • New Haven, Conn.
  • EleMar New England

Texas Stone Summit

  • Nov. 9
  • Austin, Texas
  • Triton Stone Group

For more information about events, speakers and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.

Previous article‘Tom’s Tips:’ Use descriptive terms
Next articleU.S. seizes SPC products infringing Unilin’s patents

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NSI to welcome new board members

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) said it will welcome two individuals to its board of directors in January 2023. The new NSI board...
Read more
News

NSI helps build 45th R.I.S.E. home

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) provided natural stone and fabrication services for its 45th home with the Gary Sinise Foundation through its R.I.S.E....
Read more
News

NSI publishes first industry-wide EPDs

Jacqueline Hinchcliffe - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute published industry-wide ISO Type III environmental declarations, also called environmental product declarations (EPDs), for three applications of natural dimension...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How are you combating the installation shortage?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
News

Edge Retailer of the Year 2023 revealed

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Carpet Exchange, a flooring store with 17 locations across Colorado and Wyoming, has been named the 2023 Edge Retailer of the Year by...
Read more
News

AHF receives Good Design award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has revealed that its new vinyl based tile collection, Expressive Ideas, has scored a prestigious 2022 Good Design award. Founded in...
Read more
Carpet

Must-have 2022 introductions

Ken Ryan - 0
With supply chain disruptions finally easing, flooring retailers were suddenly awash in new 2022 introductions from their supplier partners this year. This embarrassment of...
Read more
News

Mohawk opens VIP registration for TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Join Mohawk in Las Vegas at The International Surface Event from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2023, for its fourth stop of the...
Read more
News

Builder sentiment declined every month in 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—High mortgage rates, elevated construction costs running well above the inflation rate and flagging consumer demand due to deteriorating affordability conditions have dragged...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X