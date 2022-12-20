NSI to host 2023 Stone Summits

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has released the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series. According to the organization, the Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. During the Stone Summits, attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.

2023 Stone Industry Education Series:

Arizona Stone Summit

Feb. 16

Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona Tile

Tennessee Stone Summit

March 23

Nashville, Tenn.

Architectural Surfaces

Utah Stone Summit

May 4

West Valley City, Utah

MSI

Minnesota Stone Summit

June 1

Plymouth, Minn.

UGM Surfaces

Oregon Stone Summit

June 15

Beaverton, Oregon

Arizona Tile

Pennsylvania Stone Summit

July 20

Bridgeville, Pa.

MSI

Missouri Stone Summit

Sept. 21

St. Louis, Mo.

Global Granite & Marble

Connecticut Stone Summit

Oct. 19

New Haven, Conn.

EleMar New England

Texas Stone Summit

Nov. 9

Austin, Texas

Triton Stone Group

For more information about events, speakers and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.