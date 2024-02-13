Greg Osterhout, Sam Arcot receive NSI awards

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has awarded Greg Osterhout (Northern Stone Supply) the 2023 David Fell Spirit of Service award, and Sam Arcot the 2023 Natural Stone Institute Person of the Year award.

The David Fell Spirit of Service Award is presented in memory of David Fell, president of BG Hoadley Quarries. Fell passed away in 2021 and his memory now lives on through this prestigious award. Presented to recognize a company or individual involved with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, the award recipient demonstrates the qualities and characteristics of leadership within their organization, the community and beyond.

Osterhout said he has believed in the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program since the beginning of NSI’s involvement with the program. Under his leadership, Northern Stone Supply eagerly stepped up to support the R.I.S.E. program by donating natural stone to 11 home projects.

“Greg is honestly one of the most selfless, generous men I know and he chose the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program as our company’s charity of choice,” said Karla Forest, marketing director at Northern Stone Supply. “Greg doesn’t skimp or cut corners on these projects. They get the very best we have to offer. Greg often expresses his gratitude for the sacrifice of our military, and he shows it in his actions.”

One of the projects Northern Stone Supply donated to required Osterhout and his staff to work tirelessly through evenings and weekends to ensure the chosen stone was available for the home. Osterhout went above and beyond to find trucking solutions so the stone could be transported to the job site on schedule.

In 2020, Osterhout served as the chair of the NSI’s R.I.S.E. Committee. His vision was the catalyst for growing the association’s involvement with the program. It is because of his tireless efforts as a leader for his company and our industry that this program has become so widely adopted and supported by NSI members.

Person of the Year

The Natural Stone Institute’s Person of the Year award is presented annually to an individual who has provided extensive support to the association’s executive team. As a dedicated leader and timeless volunteer, Arcot of Rugo Stone was recognized as the 2023 Person of the Year.

With over 20 years of natural stone experience, 14 of which have been with Rugo Stone, Arcot’s involvement and dedicated service to the natural stone industry has grown steadily over the past decade. Today, he serves on the NSI board of directors and is a Natural Stone Foundation donor.

“Sam’s involvement the past two years has been incredible, serving as a champion for sustainability, extending the association’s relationships with other countries and being a model advocate for NSI membership,” said CEO, Jim Hieb.

More specifically, Arcot has served as a key advocate in the development of the NSI statement on human rights, which states NSI’s position against any form of forced labor, including child labor. Arcot’s advocacy in the human rights space greatly complements the sustainable work practices that exist through NSI’s third-party verified Natural Stone Sustainability Standard (ANSI/NSI 373) and the NSI Accreditation program.

“There is a huge demand for responsibly sourced products, so it was important that NSI and natural stone industry clearly communicate a strong position on this issue,” Arcot said. “I am proud to have played a role in helping NSI establish a statement and provide resources that the design community can turn to.”

In the past year, Arcot has also led an effort to strengthen the association’s relationship with key trade associations and trade shows in his native country of India. Arcot identified opportunities for NSI to develop relationships in India as strong as those which exist with other key stone producing nations.

At industry trade shows, Arcot’s ability to articulate the value of NSI membership has become a model for any volunteer leader. “If you have a passion for the natural stone industry, you have to become a member,” Arcot said. “There is no better way to learn what is going on in the industry, receive key updates and obtain valuable resources. The level of networking with industry peers is unrivaled.”