Abbey’s Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

By FCNews Staff
Home News Abbey's Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

Bill Wilson
Bill Wilson

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company has promoted Bill Wilson to the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In this newly expanded role, Wilson will continue working with the sales and marketing teams to cultivate a uniformed member experience that will help identify, research and implement the ongoing programs and services necessary to help take members’ businesses to the next level.

“Bill’s continued enthusiasm, character and leadership skills are an excellent fit and we look forward to a successful future of growth in both membership and marketing services under his direction,” said Philip Gutierrez, chairman and CEO of Abbey Carpet.

Wilson joined Abbey Carpet in October of 1999 as marketing manager. In February 2008, he was promoted to director of marketing and in December of 2015, he was promoted to vice president of marketing with responsibilities managing the marketing services department, which provides digital and traditional marketing, advertising and website services. He held the same positions with Floors To Go, in which he has served since June of 2002.

“After all these years, it’s still exciting to be part of an organization who truly cares about the success and growth of its members,” Wilson said. “I look forward to collaborating and supporting our entire organization as we continue to help store owners reinvent and grow their businesses.”

Wilson has previously held marketing positions for a master-planned luxury community developer in southwest Florida as well advertising agency roles prior to that. He and his wife Peggy live in Naples, Fla., and have two daughters.

Previous article‘Tom’s Tips:’ How to prove your worth
Next articleFCNews 2nd annual FCNnovation Awards winners

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NSF welcomes new board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) welcomed 10 new industry members to its board of directors for 2023. The new members are as follows: ...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile names Chris Cobb to executive team

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, KY.—Louisville Tile Distributors recently appointed Chris Cobb to the position of business development manager – national accounts. Cobb joins the company from Armstrong Industries,...
Read more
News

Tim Hanno joins Louisville Tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Tim Hanno has been appointed director of sales, South, for Louisville Tile. Since 2010, Hanno has worked as a sales leader in both the...
Read more

Must Read

News

NSF welcomes new board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) welcomed 10 new industry members to its board of directors for 2023. The new members are as follows: ...
Read more
News

Consolidated Flooring partners with Floorcloud

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—Floorcloud and Consolidated Flooring said they are partnering to bring the New York and Chicago market areas a powerful new technology platform to...
Read more
Column

Aaronson: The year in review

FCNews Columnist - 0
The winter markets set the tone; No more masks, no staying home. We came to Surfaces to earn and learn; We saw new innovations—and Shaw’s return. Speaking of...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNews 2nd annual FCNnovation Awards winners

FCNews Staff - 0
FCNews has announced the winners of its second annual FCNnovation Awards —a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new...
Read more
News

Abbey’s Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company has promoted Bill Wilson to the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing. In this newly expanded role,...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tom’s Tips:’ How to prove your worth

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh07a14v0cs&t=76s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new "Tom’s Tips" regarding staging and displays. In the Tom's Tips series, Tom Jennings, retail training...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X