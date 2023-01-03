Abbey’s Bill Wilson named EVP of sales, marketing

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company has promoted Bill Wilson to the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In this newly expanded role, Wilson will continue working with the sales and marketing teams to cultivate a uniformed member experience that will help identify, research and implement the ongoing programs and services necessary to help take members’ businesses to the next level.

“Bill’s continued enthusiasm, character and leadership skills are an excellent fit and we look forward to a successful future of growth in both membership and marketing services under his direction,” said Philip Gutierrez, chairman and CEO of Abbey Carpet.

Wilson joined Abbey Carpet in October of 1999 as marketing manager. In February 2008, he was promoted to director of marketing and in December of 2015, he was promoted to vice president of marketing with responsibilities managing the marketing services department, which provides digital and traditional marketing, advertising and website services. He held the same positions with Floors To Go, in which he has served since June of 2002.

“After all these years, it’s still exciting to be part of an organization who truly cares about the success and growth of its members,” Wilson said. “I look forward to collaborating and supporting our entire organization as we continue to help store owners reinvent and grow their businesses.”

Wilson has previously held marketing positions for a master-planned luxury community developer in southwest Florida as well advertising agency roles prior to that. He and his wife Peggy live in Naples, Fla., and have two daughters.