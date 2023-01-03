Yet another visit from St. Nick

’Twas the week before Christmas and all through our home;

Dustin selling ads, Steve finishing this poem.

Reggie and Ken completing their tasks,

Including a request from Steve to burn all the masks.

Megan and Jacqui working without sleep;

Dustin reminding the staff Xmas gifts mustn’t be cheap.

Eliud completing pages, Krystal doing billing;

When the dust had cleared 2022 was fulfilling.

When out in the yard, there arose such a noise;

I ran to the window—it was the DreamWeaver boys.

Sanderson, Ruppert, Will and Joe Young

Couldn’t wait to see what they had brung.

Then what to my wondering eyes should approach,

My two favorite Belgians: Paul DeCock and Piet Dossche.

I looked to my left in shock and awe;

It was a St. Jude 10k with 50 runners from Shaw.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

I saw in the distance something moving rather slow.

There were no reindeer, there was no sleigh

They had been canceled—that’s the woke culture today.

In their place was a Prius, nowhere near as quick

But I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

Down the chimney he came and started to groan;

So many nights where he wrapped presents alone.

Government stimulus was an unwelcome perk;

It meant many of the elves did not have to work.

Toys being stolen had become the norm

That’s what happens with bail reform.

Steal all you want, no one ever pays

The result of having Soros-funded DAs.

He worried about completing all of his missions

The labor board cited poor working conditions.

The government got involved, both federal and states

When it came to gifts, there were new mandates.

Nothing that might be construed to pollute.

Nothing to aim. Nothing to shoot.

Nothing that clamored or made lots of noise.

Nothing for just girls, nothing for just boys.

Nothing that claimed to be gender specific.

No Barbie or Ken, though Pat was terrific.

No candy or sweets, they were bad for the tooth.

Nothing that could possibly uncover a truth.

Nothing that would give everyone a voice

Nothing to change the narrative of choice.

So Santa just stood there, dazed and perplexed;

He could not figure out what to do next.

What could he give, could I shed some light

Gifts that would not anger the left or the right.

After thinking for awhile I gave my decision,

Something that would satisfy every ethnicity and religion.

My idea was a gift with a price beyond worth

May everyone simply enjoy peace on Earth.

Once again he asked about naughty and nice;

My thoughts on 2022 would have to suffice.

A lot went right, some things went wrong,

But overall the industry remains very strong.

Containers came down, supply chain would ease;

More stuff from Southeast Asia in lieu of Chinese.

Most suppliers continued to sell more

Laminate, wood and—of course—rigid core.

The year began with something real nice

As most of the industry reconnected at TISE.

The show returned to its mid-winter date;

Summer 2021 was rather late.

It was exciting to see Shaw return to the floor;

An absence of 13 years, maybe more.

Wherever you looked from floor to roof

Was something rigid and waterproof.

The constant was everyone’s modus operandi,

Which was frolicking at night at the bar Eye Candy.

Olga Robertson earned our Lifetime Achievement Award;

Brodsky’s retiring from CCA but remains on the board.

Somerset was bought by the parent of Boen;

The L.I.O.N. yarn system was launched by Sy and Jon Cohen.

Armstrong finally succumbed to challenges and debt

Despite the best efforts of Michel Vermette.

Mohawk got bigger when they acquired Foss;

It’s been over a year since we lost Steve Joss.

A lot was going on with our friends at Daltile

Beyond their products that boast design and style.

Like in August we said congrats to Amber Leigh

As her family of two expanded to three.

And while Biden was giving out excessive abatements

Patrick was killing it with a concept called Statements.

CCA launched new merchandising called Retail 2.0;

Can’t win the game if you embrace the status quo.

SPC and laminate on the same frame;

Carpet One and Flooring America now look the same.

As sales in October began to fizzle

Mannington announced the retirement of Russell Grizzle.

The company is among the most retailer friendly;

That should only continue under Tom Pendley.

Two years after gaining control of Haines

Belknap went to Texas and came back with Swiff Train.

Next we had All Tile selling to Crown;

The latest of many distributor deals that were going down.

Spent many a day watching Megan fume

Waiting for a callback from our friends at Broadlume.

In November at FloorCon they would tout a solution

As they attempt to fuel a retail revolution.

December saw the return of Mohawk Edge;

Dealer profitability is what they allege.

New products focus on performance and design;

We saw it all thanks to Melissa and Caroline.

Demos on the floor showcased Wet Protect,

One of the best waterproof lines, the last time I checked.

St. Nick then asked about our readers and staff;

What could he give them on my behalf.

When it comes to us, I feel quite blessed

Our team is known to be the best of the best.

As for all our readers, I wish continued health

And anything we can do to improve their wealth.

Whether it’s a manufacturer or those with stores,

All we want to do is help them sell more floors.

Now in a better mood, St. Nick sprang to his car,

I must admit the scene was bizarre.

But I heard St. Nick exclaim, as he drove out of sight,

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year – 2023 will be bright.