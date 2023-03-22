CTEF to auction off mosaic ‘Wally the Gator’

Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will hold an online auction for “Wally the Gator,” the 6 x 4-foot mosaic, alligator-themed mural designed and installed by Joshua Nordstrom of Tierra Tile and Lee Callewaert of Dragonfly Tile and Stone Works from April 1-30, 2023. The work will be on display during Coverings 2023 in Orlando, Fla., from April 18-21 in the Coverings Lounge in Booth #4209. Proceeds from the auction will benefit CTEF.

“Wally the Gator is a spectacular work of art created by two of the finest tile artisans,” said Brad Denny, executive director, CTEF. “Holding an auction to benefit CTEF with this stunning mosaic mural brings full circle what CTEF does. Both artisans are certified tile installers and all those who participated in the project believe strongly in setting tile according to accepted standards and best practices.”

Created for Coverings 2021 on behalf of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) to demonstrate tile artisanship in action, Wally the Gator is designed to bring to mind the magnificent Florida Everglades wildlife. The mural materials include Café Limestone, Tropical Granite, Green Labradorite stone and porcelain tile.

The artisans used hand tools to fabricate the tile and stone pieces, which were then mounted and cut into the field tile for installation. The porcelain, onyx and Labradorite were all hand milled and cut from slab material. Finally, hand-cut white onyx teeth are backlit with programmable LED lights. The gator itself consists of 660 pieces. The mural fits into a custom Avondire exotic hardwood cabinet with brass framing measuring 75 x 51 that can be hung on a wall or used as a tabletop.

To participate in the auction and bid on Wally the Gator, visit here. Bidding is free and opens April 1 and closes on April 30.