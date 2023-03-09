Emser Tile named 2023 ‘Top Workplaces’

By FCNews Staff
Top Workplaces 2023Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile has been awarded a 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award by Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence. The award, announced annually, recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures.

This is the second year in a row that Emser has been recognized as a top workplace by Energage. “We are honored to be recognized with Energage’s Top Workplaces 2023 Award,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile. “What makes this even more noteworthy is that it is a direct result of feedback provided by our highly talented and customer-focused employees. A special thank you goes to all of our amazing Emser Tile family. These recognitions reinforce that we are dedicated to effecting positive change within our company and providing opportunities for advancement and growth for all.”

This year, more than 1,270 companies across four size bands were recognized as 2023 Top Workplaces USA national winners; Emser Tile was categorized in the second largest band (1000-2499 employees). The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. All awards are based solely on employee feedback.

View the full list, here.

