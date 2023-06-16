SetaGrip rises to the challenge

The healthcare segment of the commercial contract flooring market remains one of the more active sectors of the industry—it also happens to be one of the most demanding segments. When it comes to renovation/remodel projects, for example, healthcare operators require building materials that not only meet strict sanitary and performance guidelines but products that can also be installed quickly so as not to disrupt the essential delivery of critical, life-saving services. Requirements such as these were satisfied in a pair of separate, high-profile installations where SetaGrip, an innovative peel-and-stick LVT product with advanced suction technology by One Flor USA, was specified.

The first renovation project entailed a well-known hospital in Queens, N.Y., a 535-bed tertiary community teaching facility that provides services in 14 clinical departments and numerous sub-specialties to Queens and metro-New York residents. At this facility, patients require medical care for various ailments on both an in- and out-patient procedure basis. Any disruption in the delivery of these services would negatively impact the day-to-day activities of the hospital’s various units.

So when it came time to remodel various units within the facility, the decision to go with SetaGrip LVT was a no-brainer. Hospital administrators requested an overnight turnover to replace the flooring in critical care areas in order to minimize downtime while preserving revenue. Since the product is designed to be installed directly over existing floors, each remodeled unit at the facility was completed within 24 hours from start to finish—including wall base.

“Using SetaGrip was a significantly quicker process than traditional LVT installation and ultimately more cost effective,” said David Kim, president and founder of One Flor USA. “The hospital did not have to close any of the patient care areas during the renovation and was able to continue medical care with minimal downtime and disruptions to patients. Since SetaGrip does not create dust or odors during installation, the hospital saved significant time and money as there was no need for containment barriers or expensive negative air-return equipment.”

No downtime necessary

The other healthcare renovation project where SetaGrip technology was successfully used entailed an intensive care unit (ICU) at a prominent medical facility in Indianapolis. This particular project posed two challenges: first, the ICU could not shut down for any reason because—like the project at the facility in Queens, N.Y.—any disruption would adversely impact the procedures and activities performed there. Second, the existing floor consisted of a rubber sheet product, meaning the team had to come up with an alternative plan that did not require moving the ICU or disturbing the existing rubber sheet flooring in any way. There was another wrinkle: coming up with a new flooring solution that would adhere securely to the existing rubber floor. (By design, rubber flooring inherently contains wax, which can be very difficult to bond to.)

The lead flooring contractor on the project—Superior Carpet Installers—presented SetaGrip as the optimal flooring solution for this occupied space. Prior to the full installation, the facility manager at the hospital first wanted to test the product in a small area before moving forward. The test area—roughly 150 square feet in the entryway of the ICU—proved to be successful. Moreover, the installation was performed in the midst of constant foot traffic throughout the ICU.

“The product was installed mostly in hallways, corridors and lobbies, and performed as expected,” said Andrew Heeter, vice president, One Flor USA. “The nurses loved how warm the space felt as well as the comfort underfoot. They were also impressed with the sound reduction SetaGrip offers compared to existing rubber sheet flooring. They’re planning to use it again on several additional floors throughout the hospital.”

The main benefit of this product is the immediate accessibility, according to Heeter. “There’s no need for the typical 24-48 hours of adhesive curing time. It’s just as simple as moving equipment and furniture out, laying one section down and then moving the equipment right back.”