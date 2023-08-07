Novalis celebrates 35 years

Dalton— August 8, 1988 is a special date in Novalis Innovative Flooring history, marking the anniversary of the first container of LVT to leave China bound for the United States.

In the 35 years since, the global flooring manufacturer has taken its place as a leader in the flooring industry. Novalis now boasts 50 export destinations across six continents, with the Wu family still at the helm.

While the inception of the business came in 1984 by the company’s founder, Dr. Z.L. Wu, the first export from China to the U.S. has continued to be celebrated as a momentous event for the Wu family, Novalis employees and its customers.

“In the mid-1980s, my father felt that there was a need for a more sustainable option in the flooring market and saw luxury vinyl as a solution for both environmental and practical reasons,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis. “He had a tremendous vision for the future that we continue to build upon today—to create beautiful, high-quality, cost-effective products that keep humans healthy and the Earth habitable.”

Throughout its history, Novalis has achieved success in developing sustainable manufacturing practices and healthier products, with gold-standard industry certifications for ingredient transparency, environmental impact, indoor air quality and more. In 2023 alone, Novalis has been honored with multiple awards worldwide for its commitment to sustainability and transparency in the flooring industry, including recognition of the development of Digital Product Passports.