Novalis celebrates 35 years

By FCNews Staff
Home News Novalis celebrates 35 years

NovalisDalton— August 8, 1988 is a special date in Novalis Innovative Flooring history, marking the anniversary of the first container of LVT to leave China bound for the United States.

In the 35 years since, the global flooring manufacturer has taken its place as a leader in the flooring industry. Novalis now boasts 50 export destinations across six continents, with the Wu family still at the helm.

While the inception of the business came in 1984 by the company’s founder, Dr. Z.L. Wu, the first export from China to the U.S. has continued to be celebrated as a momentous event for the Wu family, Novalis employees and its customers.

“In the mid-1980s, my father felt that there was a need for a more sustainable option in the flooring market and saw luxury vinyl as a solution for both environmental and practical reasons,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis. “He had a tremendous vision for the future that we continue to build upon today—to create beautiful, high-quality, cost-effective products that keep humans healthy and the Earth habitable.”

Throughout its history, Novalis has achieved success in developing sustainable manufacturing practices and healthier products, with gold-standard industry certifications for ingredient transparency, environmental impact, indoor air quality and more. In 2023 alone, Novalis has been honored with multiple awards worldwide for its commitment to sustainability and transparency in the flooring industry, including recognition of the development of Digital Product Passports.

Previous articleYour store is your brand
Next articleFlooring dealers add safeguards to fight credit scams

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Novalis implements Unilin’s Matte Bevel Technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Continuing to grow its partnerships, Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, announced that Novalis, a manufacturer of high-quality resilient flooring...
Read more
Installation

Versatrim celebrates 25-year milestone

FCNews Staff - 0
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, an award-winning manufacturer of trim and moldings, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, serving the flooring industry with a full line of complementary...
Read more
News

WFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), reached his 10-year milestone on March 28. Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey's...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ How to prioritize the right product information

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/TfTkrXtol4A Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
News

Watch: Cali Longboards strikes a cord

FCNews Staff - 0
https://media.califloors.com/m/728762c73802696c/original/39_Sec_Longboards_Lifestyle_Surfers_v1-0_Long_Form.mp4 There’s a good reason Longboards remains a Cali classic and a top-selling collection. (Actually, several good reasons.) This favorite Cali Vinyl line features colors...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring dealers add safeguards to fight credit scams

Ken Ryan - 0
Flooring retailers are on heightened alert as a familiar credit scam continues to proliferate, swindling dealers out of an estimated hundreds of thousands of...
Read more
News

Novalis celebrates 35 years

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton— August 8, 1988 is a special date in Novalis Innovative Flooring history, marking the anniversary of the first container of LVT to leave...
Read more
Column

Your store is your brand

Steve Feldman - 0
Branding. It could be a retailer’s greatest asset on the sales floor. Walk into Best Buy and it’s not hard to walk out with...
Read more
Featured Post

Power of brands 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Successful brands are found in every segment of business, from jewelry to cars to flooring—often with different go-to-market strategies. What these strong brands share,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X