Hallmark partners cite innovation, quality, service

Behind every successful floor covering manufacturer is a dedicated and loyal network of specialty retailers and distributors that support that supplier. This is demonstrated by moving the products efficiently and seamlessly throughout the supply chain or by actively and enthusiastically promoting, marketing and selling the product to the end user. Such is the case with Hallmark Floors, which this year celebrates 25 years in business.

Floor Covering News rounded up several Hallmark customers who shared the various ways the supplier is helping to grow their businesses.

Here’s what they had to say:

ONE-OF-A-KIND VISUALS

“There’s not a lot of hardwood floors that I like selling because much of it starts to look the same—that’s not the case with Hallmark. The visuals are so unique; there’s really nothing on the market quite like it. I’ve had people wait for a certain color if it’s back-ordered, because they don’t want anything else.

The True collection is my favorite; it’s a beautiful product. And the quality is great; we’ve never had a problem with it. My installers love working with Hallmark wood flooring. And their customer service is top-notch. Our rep (Colleen) is excellent. She stays on top of everything.”

—Jennifer Price, Floor Covering Shop, Norwich, Conn.

IN SYNC WITH TODAY’S TRENDS

“We’ve been working with Hallmark for the past 12 years. The whole team at Hallmark Flooring as well as NRF, its distributor in our territory, are very involved in making sure the product is up to date with current market trends with different wood species and finishes. They really do an excellent job in making sure they have the right products for our customers. They offer trendy species like white oak in particular and even maple—which is very popular here. We do a lot of high-end, farmhouse type, post-and-beam kitchens here in Vermont, and the Hallmark product fits in very well with the type of jobs we do on a regular basis.”

—Bryan Hill, Country Home Center, Morristown, Vt.

QUALITY PRODUCT, GREAT PEOPLE

“Hallmark Hardwood Floors has a dedication to their brand in making the finest products available. Their quality and workmanship is far superior than many other companies. The variety of offerings that they have from each collection along with the full range of color, width and finishes makes Hallmark an exceptional product line. The partnership we have together is amazing. They care about their customers, suppliers and salespeople, and I am very thankful to be one of their partners.”

—Kim Sylvester, Hammond Lumber Company, with locations in Auburn, Bangor, and Belgrade, Maine

IN A CLASS BY ITSELF

“Hallmark offers such a variety of styles and beautiful designs. Compared to some of the other wood flooring products available today, I feel like you can look at a Hallmark hardwood floor and say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is definitely a Hallmark product.’ I definitely feel like they have a recognizable look.”

—Jessica Merz, Carpet Spectrum, Marion, N.Y.