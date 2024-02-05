Page 30 from my Surfaces diary

Dear Diary, another Surfaces in the rear-view mirror. Every year it seems to get more exhilarating and exhausting. Maybe Father Time is catching up to me. Maybe I just enjoy and appreciate it more with each passing year. Or maybe the older I get the harder I work the show. The one thing I will never understand, dear diary, is how there is nothing left in the tank when I crawl onto the plane to return home, yet it feels like I just arrived. All that remains are the memories.

Speaking of which, what are some the memories? What are the answers to the obligatory questions I am asked during the show and the days thereafter? How was attendance? What did you see? What impressed you? Who did you see at Eye Candy? If I had a dime for every time I answered one of those queries I’d be a millionaire.

So how did I answer those questions, dear diary? How was Surfaces? I thought the show was great. The best since pre-pandemic. The show floor was sold out and filled with exhibitors. Anyone who didn’t have a booth had a private meeting room. The Surfaces folks figured out a compelling way to dissuade companies from taking private suites under assumed names in Mandalay or Delano. And for the first time since COVID-19, the Asian contingent was back in full force.

How was attendance, you ask? I’m going to break down my thoughts. Many exhibitors felt attendance was up; some felt it was a little off from last year. Others said everyone who stopped at their booth was serious. Quality over quantity. The Surfaces folks said numbers were up from last year. Amie Gilmore told me pre-registration was up 20%. Here’s what I think: If you were in the middle of the floor, you saw an increase from last year. People toward the back of the hall or in rows 200 through, say, 1200, may not have felt the same way.

What did I see? Laminate, laminate and more laminate. Vinyl that seems like laminate to me. PVC-free LVT. Sustainability is becoming quite the buzzword, dear diary. Even our Best of Surfaces competition drew an overwhelming number of entrants in that category. Suppliers are recognizing the consumer of tomorrow is younger and cares greatly about the planet.

What impressed me? A lot. But I’m going off memory here so it’s really going to be super random. Obviously, the Mohawk space. It was not only ginormous but it was purposeful. Lots of thought went into that… The Cali booth. Those people understand branding and know how to execute. Playing the California and wine card is a separator… Stanton. When it comes to carpet and rugs, they are right there with the best. Walk through their space and you find each product more beautiful than the one you just saw… Engineered Floors. The business they do at the show is off the charts… Mannington. The products and the people. The definition of consistency. You are never disappointed… Seeing Piet Dossche and his sons back in the game is a great story. They’ll catch lightning in a bottle one more time, one way or another… Urbanfloor is just clean and classy… Excited to see my friend Steve DeCarlo running LX Hausys.

Continuing on… Karndean always had the reputation for style and design and nothing’s changed… Ben Liebert, Scott Sandlin’s replacement at Shaw, seems like the real deal. More important, he gets it… Lions Floor continues to grow with its “no-ego” approach to business… Riva feels like the Gucci or Loro Piana of the flooring industry… Inhaus and Provenza are two of my favorites year in and year out…Maxxon has this product called Unglued that easily removes adhesives. I thought it was very cool… Palziv’s waterproof underlayment made from the same material as those pool noodles seems like a home run… Pay close attention to a company called Ultimate Floors… Emser’s Radiant tile with LED lighting is super fun. I could go on and on, dear diary.

Who did I see at Eye Candy? Everyone. What was the highlight of Surfaces? Seeing everyone. It never gets old. After 30 years of doing this, the friendships I’ve forged are priceless.

What was I most proud of? Three things. My team, which is the best in the industry. The fact that I went to bed before 10 p.m. two nights was a godsend. And our video program, FCNews Live. Some of the videos we shot at the show have already generated 11,000 views. Similar programs conducted at the show? Not even close. Last I looked, the top one generated 350 views. Remember, dear diary: You get what you pay for.

Any questions, call me.