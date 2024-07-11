Philadelphia Commercial delivers as promised

Fast. Simple. Easy. Those three words encapsulate what customers consistently say about Philadelphia Commercial’s products and services.

Backed by Shaw Industries, the Philadelphia Commercial brand benefits from vertical integration that ensures speed in delivery, exceptional service and comprehensive warranties. This integration streamlines processes, allowing it to respond quickly to customer needs.

No one knows that better than Mindy Lawley, CEO of Brian’s Flooring & Design, Birmingham, Ala., a loyal customer of Philadelphia Commercial for more than two decades. “Suffice it to say, we believe in what they deliver year over year,” Lawley said. “From their customer service to creating trending and stylish products; simply put, we trust them. Philadelphia Commercial continues to prove itself a loyal partner as the years carry on.”

Building and maintaining a trustworthy partnership is what Philadelphia Commercial takes pride in, according to Brad Harvey, vice president. “Our mantra, ‘Flooring Without Compromise,’ reflects our dedication to meeting diverse customer requirements,” he said. “Whether the customer needs high-end designs at achievable price points or specific solutions like acoustics, moisture resistance, or high-performance resilient flooring, we have them covered. Our extensive product offerings include affordable luxury in carpet tile, broadloom and resilient flooring; indoor/outdoor options; and turf, which all position us as the full-service commercial brand for retailers. With our focus on offering personalized integrative flooring solutions, we stand out as the differentiated Main Street solution, making it an easy engagement between our retail customers and their customer.”

Brian’s Flooring, for example, uses 33 different Philadelphia Commercial products spanning commercial glue-down LVP to broadloom carpet. “At Brian’s we are committed to finding just the right product for every client’s wants and needs, which means we lean heavily into partners like Philadelphia Commercial and their extensive product selection,” Lawley said. “Over the past two decades, our commercial business has grown into a wide-ranging job portfolio. Approximately 80%-90% of estimated jobs processed through our commercial division are brand/product-specified. On the flip side, about 85% of commercial work processed through our retail division is not brand/product specified. It’s in this category where we can really showcase and sell Philadelphia Commercial lines. Between our favorite styles in Main Street and Philadelphia Commercial, we couldn’t be more satisfied with the product styles we offer clients.”

Jeremiah Gannon, owner of Carpet One Floor & Home, Kennewick, Wash., said Philadelphia’s products stand out from both a design and technical aspect. “They have designs that can be used in both monotonous spaces and design-forward spaces with ease,” he explained. “And they also offer the technical support and quality of products that appeals to the end users’ budgets. They are there for me and my team to make sure we are performing correctly.”

This customer feedback is important to Philadelphia Commercial, which said it believes in listening to customers and making them an integral part of the solution. “This approach has driven many of our innovations and expansions,” Harvey said. “For example, we introduced resilient flooring over a decade ago in response to growing customer expectations and have continuously expanded our Quickship program to include more of the popular styles our customers seek. We actively seek direct feedback on patterns and colors in development for new launches, ensuring that our offerings align with customer preferences.”

By focusing on a handful of key factors, Philadelphia Commercial stands out as a brand that not only provides tiered flooring solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers but also prioritizes the overall experience.

Some key factors that Philadelphia Commercial focuses on:

Simplicity and ease . Its primary goal is to make doing business with Philadelphia Commercial straightforward and hassle-free. “From our Platform Guides, which break products into three buckets—Value-Centric, Mid-Range and Premium—to our Quickship program, to our robust NSP (non-standard product) program, there is no compromise,” Harvey explained. “Our products can meet the budget, performance, design, sustainability and service needs of all customers depending on the specific need.”

Comprehensive solutions. These products are designed to meet a wide range of needs—from budget to performance to sustainability to design.

Leveraging group connections

Philadelphia Commercial’s involvement with organizations like Fuse Alliance have proved beneficial as it goes beyond merely expanding its business to developing true partnerships. A case in point is River City Flooring, Hudsonville, Mich., which has been doing business with Philadelphia for 20 years. It’s a business relationship that has flourished through Fuse Alliance.

“We were fortunate enough to have the Shaw umbrella (including Philadelphia) join Fuse and that partnership has been just a beautiful two-way street of collaboration on products and best practices for installations,” said Joel Bonstell, sales/marketing manager for River City. “We use Philadelphia’s whole lineup essentially. A lot of their products hit specific areas. I implore companies to take a deep dive into Philadelphia’s lineup, it’s a wonderful one-stop shop for all market segments.”