Trends 2024: Wood

The hardwood flooring segment has clearly ceded share to competing categories like LVT, rigid core and even laminate. That’s due in large measure to the ability of many of those competing products to replicate the visuals of real wood—all at a fraction of the price of the real thing. Despite all that, however, hardwood remains the most aspirational flooring product today—and for good reason. Not only is it one of the few categories that actually adds value to a home, but it comes in a variety of species, widths, styles and colors to suit a variety of end-user demands.

“All other hard surfaces are emulating hardwood, and with innovation and advanced technology there is more realism than ever,” said Tracy Daves, regional manager of design + marketing, East, Shaw Builder and Multifamily. “We are seeing trends across all hard surface categories going toward longer and wider planks, so your eye doesn’t have visual clutter, and your spaces seem even larger and more expansive.”

While style preferences are largely regional, there are some trends that remain universal. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Seattle, Miami or Boston, the No. 1 interior trend in wood flooring is minimalism followed by modern farmhouse and coastal,” said Sara Babinski, design manager at AHF Products.

Following are some of the prevailing trends in hardwood today.

White oak reigns supreme

Oak has long been a staple in American homes due to its durability and versatility. In recent years, traditional oak flooring has continued to be a popular choice, appreciated for its natural grain patterns and ability to complement various interior styles. Designers often opt for oak in its natural finish, allowing its warm tones to create a cozy atmosphere in both modern and traditional settings.

Wide and long still strong

Of all the trends driving interest in hardwood flooring today, wide and long appears to have the most legs. Wide-plank hardwood flooring has surged in popularity as homeowners seek to evoke a rustic or farmhouse aesthetics. Case in point is MSI’s “W” Luxury collection, an ensemble of European white oak products in wider and longer lengths that are preferred by consumers, according to Alan Smith, director of business development, MSI.

Mixed widths, custom patterns

Designers, home owners and end users are increasingly experimenting with mixed widths and patterns in hardwood flooring. Combining narrow and wide planks, or creating geometric patterns such as herringbone or chevron, adds a dynamic and artistic dimension to interiors. This trend allows for creative expression and customization, transforming hardwood floors into a visual centerpiece that reflects individual style and personality.

That’s not the only reason for the resurgence in narrower planks. “Some of that might be due to lumber availability,” AHF Products’ Babinski said. “I also think it could be part of the nostalgia trend that we’re seeing, because some people, depending on their age, haven’t seen that; I grew up with a lot of the 3 ¼-inch-strip products. Also, some of the really wide widths don’t fit into every house because they are so wide. It’s more for an open floor plan.”

Lighter tones, lower gloss levels

In recent years, gray-toned hardwood flooring has emerged as a popular choice for modern and minimalist interiors. Whether achieved through staining or naturally gray wood species like weathered oak, gray floors provide a neutral backdrop that complements a wide range of color palettes and furnishings. This trend reflects a shift towards cooler, more subdued hues in interior design, offering versatility and sophistication in both residential and commercial spaces. “We definitely see mid-tones and lighter, brighter floors reigning on all hard surfaces, especially wood,” Shaw’s Daves said. “Low variation from plank to plank is immensely popular for easy transitions and a timeless visual.”

Flair for the exotic

For those seeking a distinctive look, exotic hardwoods offer a wide range of colors and grain patterns that can transform any space into a showcase. Woods such as Brazilian cherry, tigerwood, and teak bring a sense of luxury and uniqueness to interiors, often becoming a focal point in contemporary design schemes. The vibrant hues and striking textures of exotic hardwoods appeal to homeowners looking to make a bold design statement. Moreover, many of these products are becoming more accessible to the mainstream consumer.